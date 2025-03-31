Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

AT&T goes the NWSL way with its latest announcement

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T office in the daylight.
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is getting noticed once again by the tech world.

About a year ago, it became known that Google was partnering with the NWSL for the Pixel to become its Official Mobile Phone. They utilized the Pixel's advanced AI-powered camera and features to create content for NWSL's social media platforms. The initiative was designed to give fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to key moments, offering a closer look at players' experiences both on and off the field.



Now, it's AT&T's turn to step in the NWSL field – the carrier announced a multi-year sponsorship set to make it the official connectivity partner for the league. This collaboration reflects the NWSL and AT&T's commitment to supporting women in sports, engaging communities, and improving fan connectivity through technology.

We're excited to welcome AT&T to the NWSL family. Their commitment to connectivity, community and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the game and create new opportunities for our players and fans. This partnership is about more than technology – it's about investing in the future of women's sports and we're just getting started.

– NWSL Senior Vice President of Partnerships Matt Soloff, March 2025

The almost 150-years-old carrier (yup, that's AT&T!) will help the NWSL with several key initiatives.

For example, the company will serve as the presenting sponsor of the league's first NWSL Awards Show and the NWSL MVP award. It will also sponsor the Player of the Week award, which highlights top performances each week.

What's more, AT&T will be present at major league events, including the NWSL Championship, providing fan activations and engagement areas. Additionally, the brand will have prominent in-stadium visibility, with LED field boards and permanent goal-line signage.

Recommended Stories
The 2025 NWSL season began with standout performances from top players and new talent, the league claims. Building on the success of 2024, which saw record growth in viewership and attendance, the league continues to expand its reach and fan engagement.

As the official connectivity partner of the NWSL, AT&T aims to enhance league operations and storytelling through its technology. Rival carriers are also doing similar things. Verizon, for example, has been sponsoring the Orlando Magic team for years.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless