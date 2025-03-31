AT&T goes the NWSL way with its latest announcement





As part of a groundbreaking multi-year sponsorship, @att becomes the official connectivity partner of the NWSL.



This strategic collaboration highlights the ongoing commitment of both the #NWSL and AT&T to empower women in sports, uplift communities, and enhance fan… pic.twitter.com/uesSPTITFT — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 31, 2025



Now, it's AT&T 's commitment to supporting women in sports, engaging communities, and improving fan connectivity through technology.



– NWSL Senior Vice President of Partnerships Matt Soloff, March 2025

The almost 150-years-old carrier (yup, that's AT&T !) will help the NWSL with several key initiatives.



For example, the company will serve as the presenting sponsor of the league's first NWSL Awards Show and the NWSL MVP award. It will also sponsor the Player of the Week award, which highlights top performances each week.



What's more, AT&T will be present at major league events, including the NWSL Championship, providing fan activations and engagement areas. Additionally, the brand will have prominent in-stadium visibility, with LED field boards and permanent goal-line signage.



Recommended Stories The 2025 NWSL season began with standout performances from top players and new talent, the league claims. Building on the success of 2024, which saw record growth in viewership and attendance, the league continues to expand its reach and fan engagement.



The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is getting noticed once again by the tech world.About a year ago, it became known that Google was partnering with the NWSL for the Pixel to become its Official Mobile Phone. They utilized the Pixel's advanced AI-powered camera and features to create content for NWSL's social media platforms. The initiative was designed to give fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to key moments, offering a closer look at players' experiences both on and off the field.