T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger





While that was all not very long ago, a string of major security mishaps , a few uncharacteristic "Un-carrier" moves, and especially several price hikes of late have made it quite hard to find satisfied T-Mo subscribers online nowadays.













If for some reason you like to pay your bill in a brick and mortar store, the "Un-carrier" will apparently start charging you $5 (plus tax) for that "luxury" on July 19. The only obvious way to dodge this "in-store payment support charge" will be to, well, stop doing that and start paying your bill online instead.





online article already do that, some of While we imagine the vast majority of people reading thisarticle already do that, some of the reactions on Reddit strongly suggest there are still many T-Mobile customers who prefer to conduct their wireless business the old fashioned away. Or at least that many people would like to have the in-store payment option without being charged extra for it.





In a way, it makes perfect sense for Magenta to push towards a "digital-enabled future" and ramp up its efforts to reduce physical financial operations. But in another, it's pretty clear that the end goal here is to reduce expenses associated with retail stores and retail employees.





As far as customers are concerned, you should probably expect to be informed about this impending change the next time you visit a T-Mobile store to make a bill payment and get all the instructions and help you need to switch to an online system.