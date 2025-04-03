Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile is handing out up to $1,050 to steal you from your current ISP

Just recently, T-Mobile started rolling out a transformative 5G update for internet customers and now the Un-carrier is turning up the heat with new deals to win over even more users.

Thinking about ditching your current internet provider? Well, how does up to $1,050 sound to make the switch? That is exactly what T-Mobile is offering. Starting April 3, new customers can get a $300 virtual Mastercard, plus up to $750 to cover any early termination fees from their old internet service provider (ISP).

This sign-up bonus targets new customers who opt for Amplified ($60/month) or All-In ($70/month) plans. The bonus, however, is available only for a limited time. The 5G Home Internet plans come with a price-lock guarantee, so you won’t have to worry about your bill creeping up after the first year or two. Still, keep in mind that some users have recently reported price increases, even on plans that were reportedly previously advertised as having locked-in rates.

Moving on. With T-Mobile’s new offers, if you bundle your home internet with the Go5G Plus and Magenta Max cellphone plans, you can score a $15 monthly discount on all internet plans. The All-In plan also throws in subscriptions to Hulu (with ads) and the Paramount+ Essential Plan, adding even more value to the package.

On top of saving $15/mo on Home Internet when bundling with any voice line — or $20/mo with any 55+ plan for a limited time — ­T-Mobile wireless customers get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, complete with the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless, weekly perks and freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Plus, they can enjoy access to exclusive travel discounts and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data abroad, discounts on concert and festival tickets and more.
T-Mobile, April 2025

T-Mobile is rolling out more perks, this time catering to older adults with its first-ever Home Internet bundle for the 55+ crowd. Eligible customers can now knock $20 off their monthly bill when bundling 5G Home Internet with any T-Mobile 55+ voice plan.

For instance, combining Essentials Choice 55 with the Rely Home Internet plan brings the cost down to just $90 per month with AutoPay – a deal T-Mobile claims is at least 35% cheaper than similar offers from AT&T and Verizon.

No contracts are required for T-Mobile’s home internet plans, so you are free to cancel anytime. However, if you want to cash in on the $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard, you will need to stick with the service for at least 60 days.

If you are between providers and wonder which one could be the best fit for you, we have created guides that can help you choose, so feel free to check them out:

Tsveta Ermenkova
