Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Home Internet 5G standalone
T-Mobile is the only carrier in the US to offer standalone 5G (5G SA) nationwide. While modern phones on the carrier's network support this tech, until today, its Home Internet relied on a non-standalone (NSA) 5G network. That is starting to change with a new update.

NSA 5G networks rely on LTE networks to handle some tasks such as authentication. The NSA architecture was an intermediate step towards the deployment of 5G SA and allowed carriers to quickly switch on 5G while using LTE as a fallback when needed. 5G SA, on the other hand, is pure 5G that doesn't require existing LTE networks and can support advanced solutions such as network slicing.

T-Mobile gateways, which convert 5G signal into Wi-Fi to provide connectivity in homes, relied on 5G NSA until now. That's beginning to change now, as noted by The Mobile Report. 5G SA was enabled on the company's G4AR gateway with the latest update.

After installing the latest update, which is identifiable by version number 1.00.13, G4AR users will be able to use 5G for both download and upload. Previously, the device used LTE for upload. The update started rolling out over the weekend apparently.

5G SA is also crucial for unlocking Carrier Aggregation, which allows companies to combine different channels to deliver higher speed and better performance. T-Mobile recently conducted 6-Carrier Aggregation test that combined low-band and mid-band spectrum on its 5G SA network to achieve peak speeds of 6.3 Gbps.

And while the company's current gateways may not be able to support such blazing-fast speeds, 5G SA will still allow for an appreciable bump.

The T Life app will reportedly also receive an update to let users know when their gateway is connected to 5G SA.

5G SA also incorporates capabilities that bolster security, such as network slicing where services are provided on virtualized logical networks.

Some T-Mobile Home Internet owners used to rely on unofficial methods to force a 5G SA connection but the recent update will eliminate the need for that. Also, previously, Home Internet was not available in areas with no LTE signal, so the update may expand the availability of the coveted service.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless