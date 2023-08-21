T-Mobile is launching an even costlier new 5G plan for yearly phone upgraders





Instead, we're bringing good news right now for folks who looked at the decidedly expensive Go5G and Go5G Plus plans Magenta unveiled just four months ago and wanted to pay even more for the privilege of upgrading their phones even more frequently.

Enter Go5G Next!





Remember when T-Mo used to advertise "ONE" plan to rule them all... only to break said plan into several different price tiers with different perks and benefits? Well, now we have three Go5G-branded options alone (with annoyingly similar names), as well as an entry point very simply and clearly dubbed Essentials.





Fortunately, there's a neat little chart that explains and illustrates all the distinctions between these four current "value-packed" plans, although we imagine it's still going to be pretty easy to get the Go5G, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next features and limitations mixed up by both new customers and existing ones looking for a change for some reason.









Of course, if that reason happens to be to obtain more flexibility over your smartphone upgrading process, the newly introduced Go5G Next option is definitely right for you. This is pretty much identical to the "old" Go5G Plus option in every single aspect apart from one small but potentially crucial detail.





With Go5G Next, you'll be able to switch from an old handset to a new one every 12 months instead of 24 without paying a dime. Obviously, nothing's ever as simple as that, so you will need to trade in your existing device to qualify for your free yearly upgrade and said device will have to be paid off in half (not in full) at the time of the upgrade.





Those are certainly not the most difficult requirements to meet, but the cost of your new Go5G Next plan might be a bit hard to swallow, at $100 for your first line, $70 for your second one, $10 (!!!) for a third, and $225 for a fourth.

T-Mobile vs the competition





In a separate chart, the "Un-carrier" is doing everyone a favor by comparing the prices and benefits of its freshly unveiled top-tier plan with Verizon's Unlimited Plus and AT&T's Unlimited Premium options.





As you can imagine, T-Mobile is making sure the comparison is as flattering as possible for its Go5G Next plan, but at the end of the day, you simply can't hide the fact that this is costlier than the competition's best plans pretty much across the board, from one to four lines.









Is there a reason to snub the competition's elite unlimited offers and go with T-Mo? Absolutely. But there's also very clearly a key reason why this new plan was not announced at a glamorous dedicated "Un-carrier" event, getting instead a super-low-key unveiling via a simple press release on a random Monday near the end of the summer.









