Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
What (features) would make you buy the Galaxy S24?

Despite the streamer's price hike, T-Mobile's Netflix on us sees no changes except for one scenario

T-Mobile Apps
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite the streamer's price hike, T-Mobile's Netflix on us sees no changes except for one scenario
It was back in September 2017 when T-Mobile debuted "T-Mobile One with Netflix On Us." It was one in a long line of Un-carrier moves made by the carrier designed to set T-Mobile apart from the competition. According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile says that it plans to continue offering the promotion to its subscribers despite the higher subscription prices for the service announced by the video streaming platform last week.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Up to $730 OFF with T-Mobile and Samsung

The phone is currently $100 off at Samsung. Get it with an additional $30 off by activating with Samsung and $600 back via 24 monthly bill credits by getting it with T-Mobile on a monthly payment plan and a new line.
$730 off (61%)
$469 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $650 with T-Mobile

The phone is currently $50 off at Samsung. Get it with T-Mobile on a monthly payment plan, add a new line, and you can receive $600 back via 24 monthly bill credits.
$650 off (81%)
$149 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

In a support page put up by T-Mobile for its "Netflix on us" promotion, the carrier notes the changes being made by Netflix and responded by saying, "On October 18, 2023, Netflix announced pricing changes for its plans. The good news is that there are no changes for T-Mobile customers. For eligible customers, it’s still On Us!" So if you qualified to receive free Netflix before the rate hike, you're still qualified to receive it now.

With one qualifying Magenta Max line or two or more qualifying Magenta lines, T-Mobile subscribers can receive free service under the most basic Netflix tier which allows streaming over one screen. You can get free Netflix service under its standard tier, which allows service over two screens, if you have two or more qualifying Magenta Max lines in good standing.

Netflix on us was introduced to T-Mobile subscribers by ex-CEO John Legere in 2017 - Despite the streamer's price hike, T-Mobile's Netflix on us sees no changes except for one scenario
Netflix on us was introduced to T-Mobile subscribers by ex-CEO John Legere in 2017

But there is one scenario under which T-Mobile subscribers will end up paying more for Netflix on us. Netflix increased the price of its premium tier of service to $22.99 per month while the standard tier remains at $15.49 per month. The Standard tier is the highest that T-Mobile is willing to pay for. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber and already have a premium Netflix account that you're paying for yourself, T-Mobile will cover the $15.49 monthly tab and you will be responsible for the remaining $7.50 per month. 

Before T-Mobile hiked the price of its premium service, if you had your own premium Netflix plan and T-Mobile paid $15.49 toward your subscription each month, you laid out $4.50 12 times a year. But after the $3.00 price hike by Netflix, you are now paying $90 annually for premium Netflix service up from $54 before the price hike.

So yeah, as long as you stick to the standard or basic Netflix tiers, the price hike by Netflix will not affect your free T-Mobile subscription. But if you subscribe to the premium service, you will be paying for Netflix's recent price hike even though T-Mobile will pay for some of your service.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Despite the streamer's price hike, T-Mobile's Netflix on us sees no changes except for one scenario
Despite the streamer's price hike, T-Mobile's Netflix on us sees no changes except for one scenario
Some U.S. carriers had issues with the Emergency Alert System test earlier this month
Some U.S. carriers had issues with the Emergency Alert System test earlier this month
At its current sales pace, Samsung will have to double foldable sales in 2024 to meet its target
At its current sales pace, Samsung will have to double foldable sales in 2024 to meet its target
Grab Sennheiser's great-sounding workout earbuds for less from Amazon and save enough for Whey Protein
Grab Sennheiser's great-sounding workout earbuds for less from Amazon and save enough for Whey Protein
Bonkers report says 2024 iPad Pro models will use LCD displays, not OLED
Bonkers report says 2024 iPad Pro models will use LCD displays, not OLED
Google is willing to ship you a new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro if your phone arrives with this mistake
Google is willing to ship you a new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro if your phone arrives with this mistake
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless