Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
T-Mobile logo displayed on a tech event.
Last month, T-Mobile hiked prices on some of its older legacy plans and as expected, that didn't go over too well. The move sparked a major backlash, with some longtime customers even jumping ship.

In an attempt to calm the storm, T-Mobile rolled out a new free line promo for eligible users. However, it turned out to be not entirely free – there is a one-time $10 "Device Connection" fee, which isn't terrible.

But now, some users are saying there is more to it. One person shared online that they were hit with a $117.50 charge for the supposedly free line. Another chimed in with a similar experience. While it might just be a billing glitch, there is a chance T-Mobile's policy includes a one-time charge for certain users that gets credited back in the next billing cycle.

Anyone else getting charged for the new 'free' line? Got a $117.50 charge on it.
– JuanG12, Reddit, April 2025


Just contacted them and they said I'd have to pay it this cycle and they'd credit me the next cycle. They didn't tell me that when I added the line. They said my (at the time) plan and bill would remain the same. I just had to pay the activation fee.

– JuanG12, Reddit, April 2025

They told me that the first bill cycle might have a charge, but it will be reversed on the second bill.
– TealCatto, Reddit, April 2025

So yeah, don't be too shocked if your next bill looks higher after adding that free line. It is definitely frustrating – especially if the charge is steep – but thankfully, it doesn't seem to be a widespread issue. And actually it might just be that the free line got added to the wrong plan, which T-Force should be able to fix.

It is always smart to read the fine print before jumping into these promos, just to avoid that "wait, what?" moment later. For example, one T-Mobile user recently said they double-checked with two different reps to confirm they qualified for the free line, only to find it wasn't free when the bill came. After a third call, they were suddenly told they didn't qualify after all.

Billing slip-ups aren't just a T-Mobile thing, though. Carriers mess up more often than you would think. One Verizon customer, for example, had so many billing issues, the FCC probably knows them by name. Another customer got hit with a $700 bill despite never being a Verizon customer. And not long ago, an AT&T customer's promised discounts disappeared, leaving them stuck with an unaffordable bill.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google

Latest News

Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Gemini Live feature on Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 lines is now available on the Pixel 6 and older models
Gemini Live feature on Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 lines is now available on the Pixel 6 and older models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless