T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise

T-Mobile

– JuanG12, Reddit, April 2025





– JuanG12, Reddit, April 2025



Last month, T-Mobile hiked prices on some of its older legacy plans and as expected, that didn't go over too well. The move sparked a major backlash, with some longtime customers even jumping ship.In an attempt to calm the storm, T-Mobile rolled out a new free line promo for eligible users . However, it turned out to be not entirely free – there is a one-time $10 "Device Connection" fee, which isn't terrible.But now, some users are saying there is more to it. One person shared online that they were hit with a $117.50 charge for the supposedly free line. Another chimed in with a similar experience. While it might just be a billing glitch, there is a chance's policy includes a one-time charge for certain users that gets credited back in the next billing cycle.