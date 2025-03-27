This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name
We've all been there - stuck on hold, bouncing between reps, and feeling like your issue with your carrier is going absolutely nowhere. For some customers, the frustration builds up so much that the only way to finally get a solution is to file a complaint with the FCC.
Some have to do even more, like this one Verizon customer. Apparently, they actually had to do this 4 times for a billing issue. Yep, they had to file 4 FCC complaints... for the same problem.
User @Classic_Show8837 took to Reddit to explain their situation. They claim their Verizon bill was never accurate and it was never in agreement with the policy. The user also complains that Verizon allegedly raised costs 6 times since they signed up, and they also claimed to have been overcharged in addition to the price increases.
Each time I speak to the executive department they assure me it will be taken care of.Sure enough my next bill is raised.I was informed it would be fixed again.
-Classic_Show8837 on Reddit, March 2025
The user also assures they're not talking about fluctuations within cents, which is perfectly normal, but bigger differences in their bill.
Meanwhile, other Redditors in the thread are also sharing their stories and considering filing complaints about the issues they are encountering. One Verizon customer said they were going to file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) because Verizon took away their loyalty discount.
It is not clear at the moment when the customer issue may be resolved, or exactly where the discrepancies come from to begin with.
We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and we'll update this article when we receive the response.
