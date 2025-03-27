This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name

Verizon

Verizon

-Classic_Show8837 on Reddit, March 2025



Verizon

Verizon

Meanwhile, other Redditors in the thread are also sharing their stories and considering filing complaints about the issues they are encountering. One Verizon customer said they were going to file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) because Verizon took away their loyalty discount.







It is not clear at the moment when the customer issue may be resolved, or exactly where the discrepancies come from to begin with.

We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and we'll update this article when we receive the response.