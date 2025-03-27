The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name

Verizon
We've all been there - stuck on hold, bouncing between reps, and feeling like your issue with your carrier is going absolutely nowhere. For some customers, the frustration builds up so much that the only way to finally get a solution is to file a complaint with the FCC.

Some have to do even more, like this one Verizon customer. Apparently, they actually had to do this 4 times for a billing issue. Yep, they had to file 4 FCC complaints... for the same problem.

User @Classic_Show8837 took to Reddit to explain their situation. They claim their Verizon bill was never accurate and it was never in agreement with the policy. The user also complains that Verizon allegedly raised costs 6 times since they signed up, and they also claimed to have been overcharged in addition to the price increases.

Each time I speak to the executive department they assure me it will be taken care of.Sure enough my next bill is raised.I was informed it would be fixed again.

-Classic_Show8837 on Reddit, March 2025

In the comments to the Reddit threat, the user explains the differences in their bill range from around $30 to $60. They also claimed to have been told multiple times that the issue would be taken care of, and they have since not seen the fix that it seems Verizon representatives were offering them.

The user also assures they're not talking about fluctuations within cents, which is perfectly normal, but bigger differences in their bill.

On top of it all, they claim never to have had an accurate bill to begin with, ever since they switched to Verizon (they don't reveal when was that). They insist they encountered misleading information and are adamant about not giving up on their complaints, despite some Redditors urging them to let it go and move on.

Meanwhile, other Redditors in the thread are also sharing their stories and considering filing complaints about the issues they are encountering. One Verizon customer said they were going to file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) because Verizon took away their loyalty discount.

It is not clear at the moment when the customer issue may be resolved, or exactly where the discrepancies come from to begin with.

We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and we'll update this article when we receive the response.
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 under threat from an iconic rival
Desktop-class performance in laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D in first benchmarks
The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale
