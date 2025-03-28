Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
A $700 Verizon bill haunts a customer who never even signed up

By
Verizon
No matter what carrier you are with – Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T – billing issues tend to pop up from time to time. Just recently, for example, a Verizon customer shared their frustration about consistently inaccurate bills and they even reported it to the FCC multiple times. But what is more strange is that now, people are complaining about Verizon billing issues even if they don't use the carrier.

One user took to the internet to vent about receiving a $700 bill from Verizon – without ever being a Verizon customer. Yet, there it was: charges for two cell phones and account fees, all in their name.

We received a $700+ bill for 2 cell phones and account charges. Problem is we have had the same cell phone provider since 2006 and its not, nor has it ever been Verizon. Went to a store, told me I have to go to a Corporate Headquarters. Why is this so goddamn difficult, and how the hell could this have happened in the first place? Don't people have to show id.

– eatsleepnbleed, Reddit, March 2025

As you have probably guessed, this situation is more likely a case of fraud than a simple mistake on Verizon's part. Fortunately, Verizon has a dedicated fraud team, so the user was able to reach out to them. They will need to fill out plenty of paperwork and wait for a resolution, but at least there is a process in place to fix the issue.

Sadly, online fraud is all too common these days. With data leaks happening frequently, it is easier than ever for scammers to steal someone's identity and open accounts in their name. For example, just think of the T-Mobile data breach that exposed the sensitive information of nearly 76 million US customers. So, what can you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?


First, consider freezing your credit to prevent further damage. Then, contact Verizon or whatever carrier the fraudulent account was created with. Scammers often target multiple carriers, so be sure to monitor for other accounts, too. Next, you will likely need to file a police report. Not only will it help with your case with the carrier, but it could also help track down the scammers.

In the end, it doesn't matter if you are with T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon – fraudsters can target anyone. In fact, in just a year, 68.4 million people in the US, about 26% of the population, reported losing money to phone scams. Last year, T-Mobile subscribers, for example, were hit with a phone scam that could leave you wiped out in no time. If you want to learn more about how to protect yourself from scams, check out our guide on staying safe in a world full of tricks.
