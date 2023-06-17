Deal nets new and existing T-Mobile subscribers a free iPhone 13 in time for Father's Day

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

How does a free Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini sound? Sure, they are not the latest models, but did we mention that they are free? You can work this out thanks to T-Mobile's new deal that started on Saturday, June 17. When a new or existing T-Mobile subscriber activates a new line on a qualifying wireless plan and ports-in an eligible number, the subscriber will receive $729.99 in 24 monthly bill credits. With Father's Day today, now would be a good time to surprise your dad with an iPhone 13.

Have or switch to a Go5G, Magenta, or ONE plan and port-in your number from Verizon, AT&T, Claro, USCellular, Xfinity, Liberty PR, or Spectrum. If you want more than a free basic iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, you can pick up the iPhone 13 Pro for an additional $170 (or 24 monthly payments of approximately $7). While the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max is mentioned in the promotional materials, it appears that this model is no longer available from T-Mobile.

The carrier does have other deals including one that gives users up to $830 in 24 monthly bill credits toward an iPhone 14 model with a qualified trade on the Go5GPlus plan. Or, you can get up to $830 in 24 monthly bill credits by trading in a qualified phone and adding a new line on the Go5G plan. With this deal, the iPhone 14 would be free and the iPhone 14 Plus would be $100 or 24 monthly payments of approximately $4.

With the $830 in monthly bill credits, the iPhone 14 Pro would be approximately $170 or 24 monthly payments of approximately $7. The iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost you $270 or 24 monthly payments of $11.25. Note that all of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models in these examples have 128GB of storage although you can pay more for additional storage. These deals are available from T-Mobile for a limited time only.

