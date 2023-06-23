With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack

So what is in the Throwback Pack? Well, the first 30 packs sold included the new Razr+ in Viva Magenta! Unfortunately, there are no more packs available with the phone included. Still, each pack features:

Bedazzle jewel set (featuring 6,400 fuchsia rhinestones, tweezers, wax pencils, and glue)

White puka shell necklace

Tie-dye bucket hat

Vintage, tattoo-style t-shirt (unisex)

Clear, holographic fanny pack

The premium Razr+ features flagship specs and is equipped with a huge 3.6-inch Quick View display allowing you to run many apps, send messages, receive notifications, and more without having to open the clamshell. And when you do need to crack open the larger display, it is now a 6.9-inch p-OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is under the hood. The device sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.









The camera array on the front panel includes a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. There is a 32MP hole-punch selfie snapper on the internal display and a 3800mAh battery keeps the lights on (according to Motorola) all day and all night. The battery supports 30W Turbo Charging and 5W wireless charging. With an IP52 rating, the clamshell can fight off sweat and light rain. You can order the T-Mobile Razr+ Throwback Pack by tapping on this link . You'll need to provide information such as the T-shirt size that you wear.





The Razr+ is priced at $999.99 (or 24 monthly payments of $41.67) and today is the official release date in the U.S. T-Mobile does have deals on the phone. New and existing T-Mobile customers can buy the Razr+ for free by adding a line or trading in an eligible device on the Go5G Plus plan. Or they can get the new Razr+ for half off on Go5G or Magenta with a trade-in.











So if you have an itch for nostalgia that needs to be scratched, the Razr+ and the Throwback Pack will hit you in the right spot. There is even a setting that will revert the Razr+ UI to the one on the Razr v3 with that iconic numeric keypad for dialing, and more.

