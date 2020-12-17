Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
T-Mobile Wireless service

T-Mobile's two big new breakthroughs are aimed at saving lives rather than money

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 17, 2020, 3:39 PM
T-Mobile's two big new breakthroughs are aimed at saving lives rather than money
It looks like T-Mobile is finally taking a little break from its tireless 5G network-improving, Verizon-mocking, and subscriber base-boosting efforts of the last few months, unveiling not one but two different innovations aimed at saving lives (as opposed to money for a change).

That may sound pompous or hyperbolic, but we can probably all agree that the "Un-carrier" is right in deeming "every second" as vital in emergency situations. Thus, Magenta's Location-Based Routing (LBR) technology could well prove a literal lifesaver for some people, allowing the network to connect more 911 callers "directly to the appropriate 911 call center."

That means the need for call transfers can be significantly reduced, "saving precious time" and ensuring emergency responders can locate and reach those in trouble more quickly... in "parts of Texas and Washington State." That's not exactly an impressive start, but of course, T-Mobile is closely "working with 911 authorities to expand the capability nationwide", leveraging something called low latency device-based location technology.

As the name suggests, Next Generation 911 might be an even bigger deal, and not just because T-Mo has already managed to establish "some level" of this groundbreaking technology in "all or part of Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington State."

The reason this is such a massive game changer is that the technology aims to "bring emergency communications into the future", transitioning 911 services to a state-of-the-art all-IP-based system. It's hard to underline just how important T-Mobile considers these capabilities to be for the future of emergency communications, with everything from call overload to natural disaster response and interoperability between jurisdictions expected to be vastly improved as a direct consequence.

Obviously, the long-term plan is to expand all this stuff across the nation, and knowing T-Mo, the second-largest wireless service provider in the US would probably like to do that before Verizon and AT&T even manage to unveil their competing next-gen 911 systems.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Popular stories
Massive Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21+ press renders leak reveals all
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
In search of the perfect compact phone: iPhone 12 mini

Popular stories

Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless