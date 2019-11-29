T-Mobile has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale at a crazy low $100 price





In fact, you need to dig deep into the "Un-carrier's" website to discover this amazing promotion, which might not last long despite having no explicit expiration date attached to its name. Curiously enough, it also looks like T-Mo is downplaying the value of the price cut available today, listing the Beats Solo3 as normally fetching $219.99 even though most other authorized sellers typically charge no less than $299.99 outside promotional periods.









Of course, you'd have to be legitimately insane to cough up three Benjamins for these ancient headphones, which are routinely available at marked-down prices ranging from $130 to $200. Right now, for instance, the Beats Solo3 can be purchased for as little as $150 at Best Buy, 130 bucks and up on Amazon, and a measly $99.99 from T-Mobile.





That's right, these bad boys have officially gone below the $100 psychological barrier in a flashy satin gold hue, as well as a classy gloss black option. And yes, you can even split that into 12 monthly payments of $8.34 with no strings attached and no upfront charge.





To understand just how affordable these best-selling wireless headphones really are, we should probably mention T-Mobile is currently charging the same $99.99 price for the much humbler BeatsX earphones. The over-ear Solo3 are not only larger but also significantly more powerful, not to mention they're supposed to last up to a mind-blowing 40 hours between charges and offer 3 hours of continuous playback time after just 5 minutes spent charging thanks to state-of-the-art Fast Fuel technology.