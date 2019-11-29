T-Mobile has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale at a crazy low $100 price
Check out the deal in satin gold and gloss black here
Of course, you'd have to be legitimately insane to cough up three Benjamins for these ancient headphones, which are routinely available at marked-down prices ranging from $130 to $200. Right now, for instance, the Beats Solo3 can be purchased for as little as $150 at Best Buy, 130 bucks and up on Amazon, and a measly $99.99 from T-Mobile.
That's right, these bad boys have officially gone below the $100 psychological barrier in a flashy satin gold hue, as well as a classy gloss black option. And yes, you can even split that into 12 monthly payments of $8.34 with no strings attached and no upfront charge.
To understand just how affordable these best-selling wireless headphones really are, we should probably mention T-Mobile is currently charging the same $99.99 price for the much humbler BeatsX earphones. The over-ear Solo3 are not only larger but also significantly more powerful, not to mention they're supposed to last up to a mind-blowing 40 hours between charges and offer 3 hours of continuous playback time after just 5 minutes spent charging thanks to state-of-the-art Fast Fuel technology.
