Free iPhone 15, free AirPods, and much more: T-Mobile hits play on its Cyber Monday deals early





Believe it or not, a fresh batch of pre-Christmas promotions has just been unveiled and (partly) rolled out, looking even more attractive than the first one... for hardcore Apple fans. That's right, iPhones are now firmly and completely in the spotlight, starting with the latest "regular"-sized 6.1-inch model.

So... much... free... stuff!





The non-Pro iPhone 15 can be yours totally free of charge with an "eligible" device trade-in on an eligible plan (Go5G Next or Go5G Plus), and if that doesn't sound like a very special deal because it's been available before, wait until you hear what you can bundle the Apple A16 Bionic-powered handset with.









and free earbuds from Samsung or Google for iPhone 15 can be combined with a complimentary and free second-gen AirPods for a grand total of over $1,000 in savings. Just like you can get a free smartphone, free smartwatch,free earbuds from Samsung or Google for Black Friday , your gratiscan be combined with a complimentary second-gen Apple Watch SE free second-gen AirPods for a grand total of over $1,000 in savings.





The "catches" are pretty predictable and straightforward, only reducing the obvious appeal of this outstanding Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023 deal a smidge by requiring a new watch line and a 60-day wait for a virtual prepaid Mastercard in the amount of your free AirPods 2 (non-Pro). The "catches" are pretty predictable and straightforward, only reducing the obvious appeal of this outstanding Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023 deal a smidge by requiring a new watch line and a 60-day wait for a virtual prepaid Mastercard in the amount of your free AirPods 2 (non-Pro).





Willing to settle for a humbler iOS-based phone if that means being able to opt for a cheaper plan than the two mentioned above? The oldie but goodie iPhone 13 will go down to the low, low price of $0 on November 26 "for a limited time" with a new line on "almost ANY plan" and no mention of an obligatory trade-in.









But these are arguably the two best smartwatches you can pair with an iPhone today, and that's a pretty rare and deep price cut by those standards. Just keep in mind that all of the deals listed here also involve 24 monthly bill credits and sales tax.

What about Metro by T-Mobile customers?





T-Mobile ). Don't worry, T-Mo is definitely thinking about its "flagship prepaid brand" as well, being ready to hook everyone up with a $99.99 iPhone 12 "out the door." All you need to do is visit a brick and mortar Metro store (yes, those are still a thing), show your ID (that's also still a thing), and bring an existing phone number from a different carrier (which obviously cannot be).









That's right, you don't have to trade anything in, sign a contract (or agree to a lengthy monthly installment plan), pay an activation fee, or fear any "surprises when joining." T-Mobile is also promising no price hikes, although depending on your definition of the word and how long you intend to stay on Metro, that may not prove entirely truthful or accurate.





Last but probably not least, Metro by T-Mobile plans to run a mysterious "one-day-only, online only Cyber Monday deal" on, well, Monday that will most likely be revealed on... Monday, which certainly intrigues and excites us. Let's hope this will not prove to be a bust!