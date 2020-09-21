Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 21, 2020, 9:24 AM
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&amp;T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal
Just when we thought T-Mobile couldn't possibly get any more aggressive in its efforts to steal customers away from the competition and stay ahead of AT&T while continuing to inch closer to Verizon, the "Un-carrier" has launched yet another irresistible promotion.

This one is aimed specifically at convincing Verizon and AT&T subscribers to jump ship by offering them a $250 incentive with (almost) no strings attached. Like virtually all BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) deals recently available at any of the country's top mobile network operators, this requires both a number port-in and a new service line activation but not much else.

Kicked off right before the weekend started with little to no fanfare, the incredibly attractive special offer doesn't have an expiration date listed among its full terms and conditions on Magenta's official website, but at least for the time being, you can combine the $250 virtual prepaid card with another awesome deal we told you about just a few days ago to maximize your savings.

That's right, if you're already a T-Mo customer with at least two active voice lines and can somehow procure an AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Spectrum, Claro, or Xfinity phone number, you're looking at both a $250 gift and a free additional line of wireless service upon porting in said number.

The rest of the new promo's terms and conditions are pretty much as straightforward as you'd expect, with the $250 Virtual Express Prepaid Mastercard Card valid both online and in physical T-Mobile stores for six months and code registration required within 30 days of your new line activation for said card to be issued in the first place. The promo code is "2020BYOD1", mind you, and this is the digital place to go to start your offer redemption.

