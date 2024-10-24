T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service





Even the mmWave tech that T-Mobile never really took advantage of could still serve an important purpose, being apparently targeted for the improvement of the "Un-carrier's" already super-impressive and fast-growing 5G Home Internet platform

Are you ready to test-drive T-Mo's "next-gen" 5G service?





If your answer to that question is a resounding and enthusiastic yes, I'm afraid the always well-informed folks over at The Mobile Report have some bad news to deliver today. According to a bunch of undoubtedly legit internal Magenta documents, the operator's otherwise very alluring new Home Internet trial is only taking place in Phoenix, Arizona.





What's worse is that you need an invitation even if you're among the city's roughly 1.6 million residents to participate in the trial and get the chance to surf the web completely without charge both at home and on the go.









It's unclear just how many "customer notifications" have been sent since the trial's October 21 start and how many users T-Mobile aims to enroll in the program by May 31, 2025, when these tests are currently scheduled to end. But if you're lucky enough to both live in Phoenix and receive an invite to this next-gen 5G Home Internet trial, you should absolutely accept that without delay or hesitation.





That's because you will not only be able to use the experimental service itself for free, but also get T-Mobile to cover your wireless bill for the duration of your participation. We're talking up to two existing Home Internet lines and as many as 12 (!!!) voice lines, all of which will be knocked down to $0 a month... save for any regulatory fees or state and local taxes that you might owe.





That's already a mind-blowing offer, but believe it or not, there's more. T-Mo will also give you a $500 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard if you're patient enough to see the trial through to its aforementioned end date. How could you possibly say no to all of that?

Will this blazing fast 5G network go nationwide?





The short and rather obvious answer to that question at the moment is... nobody knows and nobody can know for sure what the future holds for an experimental product like this. Any expansion plans naturally depend greatly on how these tests go, but in addition to that, there's an inherent obstacle blocking the "next-gen" 5G Home Internet service from a very wide rollout.



That's the nature of the mmWave technology, which is that exceptionally fast 5G flavor that has trouble penetrating walls and clearing physical hurdles as basic as trees and windows. That's obviously the reason why all participants in T-Mobile 's limited Phoenix trial need to agree to the installation of not just a standard router in their homes, but also an external antenna on their houses.





That makes it quite difficult from a logistical standpoint, not to mention from a financial point of view, for this signal to reach many customers in many places across the nation. Interestingly, it was only a few days ago that we reported on T-Mo's plan to ditch some of its high-band mmWave spectrum that is apparently not "feasible" for effective deployment "in a way that would benefit the public."





Hopefully, that doesn't mean this improved Home Internet service currently being tested is doomed before ever getting a chance to shine.