T-Mobile brings its 5G Home Internet service to Puerto Rico
T-Mobile is ending February with a big announcement for customers in Puerto Rico. The Un-carrier is expanding 5G Home Internet to Puerto Rico, thus allowing customers with an eligible address and qualifying voice line to sign up for the service for just $50 a month with AutoPay through their retail store.
Initially, 5G Home Internet will be available to T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico in locations that have network capacity to provide a great experience to all customers. According to the carrier, network capacity will continue to be increased, so the 5G Home Internet service will expand to more people in the coming months.
Arguably the fastest growing home internet provider in the United States, T-Mobile now offers customers in Puerto Rico a handful of benefits when going to its 5G Home Internet service.
- A flat, monthly price: T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is $50 a month with AutoPay and a voice line and that’s it. There are no added taxes on qualifying accounts, monthly fees or equipment costs.
- Simple setup: Pick up a gateway from a store, plug it in, download the app and get connected in less than 15 minutes.
- A worry-free trial: Test drive 5G Home Internet worry-free for 15 days. When it’s time to make the switch, T-Mobile will pay up to $750 to cover any early termination fees from other internet service providers.
- Price Lock: Lock in your monthly rate and enjoy peace of mind knowing that if T-Mobile ever raises your rate, you can get your last month of service refunded.
