See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

6G speed test hits 938 Gbps throughput that downloads 20 movies in a second

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
6G
cell tower
Image credit – Josh Withers/Unsplash

Researchers experimenting with the next 6G generation of the fast cellular connectivity standard have managed to hit the whopping 938 Gbps speeds. For comparison, the current 5G standard is rated for theoretical 20 Gbps downloads speeds.

In reality, 5G networks achieve average speeds that are much lower than that, but so will the future 6G networks when they are deployed en masse, so the peak speed advantage is what can be objectively measured here.

Video Thumbnail

The research team at the University College of London used a wider than usual combination of frequencies to achieve this breathtaking throughput in the 5–150 GHz frequency range. The effort beats that of Japanese researchers, who recently carried out a 6G network test that achieved 20x the speeds of the current 5G network standard.

This comes to show the huge potential that future 6G networks will have to grow and develop, even when we take into account that laboratory data usually bears little resemblance to actual network buildout by carriers that faces various spectrum and deployment restrictions.

Still, 938 Gbps speeds mean that one can download a set of 20 high-def movies in a second, which for some reason has become the go-to comparison for network standard speeds, as if someone is downloading movies these days. Streaming them in high definition or gaming at higher resolutions is a more likely application.

The 6G standard is still being hammered out, though, and the first commercial network deployments are not expected before 2030 when the final technology set gets approved. Carriers and cellular equipment makers alike will be ready as soon as they get the green light from the 3GPP standardization body, though. 

In the meantime, the more research breakthroughs like that of Zhixin Liu's UCL team are amassed, the more likely it will be that the final 6G standardization outcome is magnitudes better than what is currently expected in comparison with 5G speeds and network features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless