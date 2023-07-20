T-Mobile announces Back-to-School deals: free iPhone 14, free Apple Watch under certain conditions

It's still July and the weather remains hot in the U.S. But the days are slowly getting shorter and before you know it, schools across the country will be kicking off the new school year. And that means it soon will be time for Back-to-School sales. Depending on how their current tech is holding up, you just might want to reward and/or motivate the kids by buying them some new mobile gear.





This morning, T-Mobile announced some new Back-to-School deals . New and existing T-Mobile customers are eligible to score a free iPhone 14 with an eligible trade in on the Go5G Plus plan. Or you can trade in an eligible phone or add a line on the Go5G Plus plan to get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 or up to $800 off on another device.









If you own an iPhone, having an Apple Watch is a great additional accessory. T-Mobile will give you a free 40mm Apple Watch SE (second-generation) when adding a qualifying line and buying an eligible iPhone. Or just add a qualifying line and T-Mobile will give you a free SyncUP kids watch for you to pass on to your child. A free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is being offered to new and existing T-Mobile customers who add a new qualifying tablet line.







How would you like to get a free 5G smartphone? Sign up for four lines with the carrier's Essentials plan for $26.25/line with AutoPay, and T-Mobile will furnish you with a free 5G phone. And of course, to compete in school, your kids need home internet. T-Mobile is offering high-speed 5G internet access for $30 a month to those with a Go5G or Magenta MAX plan.





The deals are for a limited time only. Keep in mind that T-Mobile has a $35 connection charge for new devices and with free devices that T-Mobile handles via monthly bill credits, it could take two billing cycles before the credits start kicking in. You'll still be covered for all 24 months.