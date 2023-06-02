T-Mobile and AT&T announce incredible deals on the Motorola Razr+

AT&T has an incredible deal on the just announced Motorola Razr+ clamshell foldable . New and existing AT&T customers can make just 36 monthly payments of $5 to purchase the device. That works out to $180 for a phone with a $999 price tag. And no trade-in is required! Pre-orders will start on June 15th and the device will be released on June 23rd. Those taking advantage of this deal are saving a whopping $819.











T-Mobile announced today that it will offer the Razr+ in an exclusive magenta color option. And new and existing T-Mobile customers will be able to score the Razr+ for free by adding a line or trading in an eligible device on the Go5G Plus plan. Or you can get the new Razr+ for half off on Go5G or Magenta with a trade-in. T-Mobile will also kick off pre-orders on June 15th with availability starting on June 23rd.





The Razr+ will sport a large 6.9-inch p-OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 (FHD+) and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The Quick View external display is now a whopping 3.6 inches and it too is a p-OLED panel with a resolution of 1066 x 1056 and a 144Hz refresh rate. With the Quick View display you will be able to save yourself from having to open the phone for many applications.





The cameras on the front display are 12MP and 13MP with the latter offering ultra-wide images. The front-facing camera on the internal display is a 32MP hole-punch selfie snapper. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and configuration options include 8GB and 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB of storage. The 3800mAh battery charges at 30W wired and 5W wireless.









