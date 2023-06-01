Motorola Razr Plus announcement: fourth time the charm?





Well, today the company announced its fourth generation, the Motorola Razr Plus (Razr+). Motorola has also launched the phone in Europe with the name Razr 40 Ultra, as well as a cheaper Razr 40 that we expect would also get its U.S. counterpart at some point.





Going back to the more premium Razr Plus, however, it looks like this time around the upgrades might be significant enough to warrant a place in our best foldable phones pick.





But what exactly is better about the Motorola Razr+, and is it finally good enough to justify the а price tag of $999?





Motorola Razr Plus' main attractions

The displays









Immediately after laying your eyes on the Motorola Edge 40 Ultra, you will unmistakably notice its massive cover display, which is significantly larger compared to the predecessor from last year. Motorola is boldly boasting about this upgrade, calling it the largest and most interactive external display on a flip phone.





The cover display measures 3.6 inches in size, with a resolution of 1066 x 1056, a pOLED panel (meaning it has great contrast and color reproduction), and a refresh rate of 144Hz (so animations should be extra smooth). To offer you some context here, the Find N2 Flip held the title for biggest cover display up until now, with it measuring at 3.26 inches.





Now, the 144Hz does seem like a massive overkill here, but that's not all. Razr Plus' external display also supports HDR10+ and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, or said in English — the colors should be amazing on this thing, as well as accurate. It is also capable of 1100 nits of peak brightness, which should mean better visibility in bright conditions.









Then there are all of the software features Motorola has created to compliment and utilize the new cover display. Here are some of them:





Panels : Users can customize the panels that are accessible via the external display, with options such as games, Google News, weather, contacts, Spotify, and notifications. There is also an apps panel that Motorola says can give you access to almost any app, giving Google Maps and Google Wallet as examples.

: Users can customize the panels that are accessible via the external display, with options such as games, Google News, weather, contacts, Spotify, and notifications. There is also an apps panel that Motorola says can give you access to almost any app, giving Google Maps and Google Wallet as examples. Customization : Users can choose from an assortment of colorful live wallpaper designs and a range of Moto clock styles. The panels on the Home screen can also be dragged and dropped to your liking.

: Users can choose from an assortment of colorful live wallpaper designs and a range of Moto clock styles. The panels on the Home screen can also be dragged and dropped to your liking. Game : You can directly play games that are adapted to the cover display, such as Tiger Run, Marble Mayhem, and Golf Adventures.









The main display, on the other hand, stretches at 6.9 inches when the phone is fully opened, and has a resolution of 2640 x 1080. This one is even more impressive, with a peak brightness of 1400 nits, 165Hz screen refresh rate, and it is LTPO, which means it should be power efficient.

Cameras









Motorola says it's built the Razr Plus with content creators in mind, upgrading the main camera with a new 12MP sensor which, even though has less megapixels compared to the 2022 model, should offer better quality images. It has a wide aperture of f/1.5, meaning it is capable of letting in more light to take better images in low light and create better natural blur behind the subject.





There is also a 13MP ultra-wide camera right next to the main one, but looking at the spec sheet makes us think it might be the same one from the predecessor, which wasn't really impressive. Embedded in the main display is a 32MP selfie camera, which also seems to be the same one we got with the Razr 2022 edition that produced decent photos.

Other notable features





Of course, there is much more to the Motorola Razr Plus. It comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which might not be the absolute latest and greatest of Android chipsets from Qualcomm, but it is the next best option. There is also 8/12GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM, and 256/512GB of storage. Additionally, there is a 3800mAh battery, maximum wired charging speeds of 30W, and 5W for wireless charging.





Price and availability





The Motorola Razr Plus will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks starting at $999, while the Razr 40 Ultra will start at €1,199.99 in Europe.





Now, it looks like Motorola has really stepped up its game with the Razr Plus, so the high price is more justified than last year. That being said, it is still a lot of money, so Motorola is introducing a trade in program that can result in some significant cashback, which should bring down the price to a more accessible number. Of course, that really depends on the device you are trading in.