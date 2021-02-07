T-Mobile will go 'bigger than ever' at this year's Super Bowl with a huge 5G giveaway





After brilliantly generating a great deal of Twitter buzz on Friday for the two costly TV ads set to air during tonight's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by showing off a third commercial banned from Super Bowl LV , Magenta is now teasing something that might be of even greater interest for many of its subscribers.





We're talking about some sort of "5G giveaway" (yup, another one ), but unfortunately, that's all we can say for certain until the big game actually kicks off. Of course, because Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S21+ is featured (along with a magenta-tinted football) in the 13-second teaser video posted on Twitter earlier today, it's safe to assume a number of T-Mo customers will score the hot new 6.7-inch powerhouse for free... somehow.





GET READY TO SCORE AT THE BIG GAME!​



Last year, we went BIG. But now that we're the LARGEST & FASTEST 5G NETWORK IN AMERICA, we're going even BIGGER with our 5G giveaway.



Tune in to Twitter during the game to find out more.​ #LeaderIn5Gpic.twitter.com/6sAuMgNhFr — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 7, 2021



The official rules of the giveaway are unavailable at the moment, so we obviously can't tell you how many people will be thanked by the "Un-carrier"... yet again for helping it surpass AT&T in terms of subscriber numbers and end 2020 on a high , inching closer and closer to Verizon.









Naturally, this year's Super Bowl will be radically different from any such game played in the past, but apparently, some things are set to change for the better. If you like free 5G-capable high-end phones, you'll want to keep an eye on T-Mobile's Twitter feed and its official #LeaderIn5G hashtag over the next few hours for the full details and instructions.





We're only a few hours away from Super Bowl kickoff at the time of this writing, and just because T-Mobile seemingly spent many millions of dollars on not one and not two but three "big game"-themed commercials, that doesn't mean customers will be excluded from the "Un-carrier's" undoubtedly elaborate and multi-layered publicity stunts today.