Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile Samsung Android 5G

T-Mobile will go 'bigger than ever' at this year's Super Bowl with a huge 5G giveaway

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 07, 2021, 2:12 PM
T-Mobile will go 'bigger than ever' at this year's Super Bowl with a huge 5G giveaway
We're only a few hours away from Super Bowl kickoff at the time of this writing, and just because T-Mobile seemingly spent many millions of dollars on not one and not two but three "big game"-themed commercials, that doesn't mean customers will be excluded from the "Un-carrier's" undoubtedly elaborate and multi-layered publicity stunts today.

After brilliantly generating a great deal of Twitter buzz on Friday for the two costly TV ads set to air during tonight's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by showing off a third commercial banned from Super Bowl LV, Magenta is now teasing something that might be of even greater interest for many of its subscribers.

We're talking about some sort of "5G giveaway" (yup, another one), but unfortunately, that's all we can say for certain until the big game actually kicks off. Of course, because Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S21+ is featured (along with a magenta-tinted football) in the 13-second teaser video posted on Twitter earlier today, it's safe to assume a number of T-Mo customers will score the hot new 6.7-inch powerhouse for free... somehow.


The official rules of the giveaway are unavailable at the moment, so we obviously can't tell you how many people will be thanked by the "Un-carrier"... yet again for helping it surpass AT&T in terms of subscriber numbers and end 2020 on a high, inching closer and closer to Verizon.

As always, T-Mobile is going above and beyond trying to hype up the contest, promising to go "even BIGGER" than last year, when a grand total of 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G units were given away for free during Kansas City Chiefs' historic comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Naturally, this year's Super Bowl will be radically different from any such game played in the past, but apparently, some things are set to change for the better. If you like free 5G-capable high-end phones, you'll want to keep an eye on T-Mobile's Twitter feed and its official #LeaderIn5G hashtag over the next few hours for the full details and instructions.

Related phones

Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
Deal Special Amazon $950 Special BestBuy $1000 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows
Popular stories
Insider hints at likely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 launch timeline
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra selfie camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless