T-Mobile will go 'bigger than ever' at this year's Super Bowl with a huge 5G giveaway
We're talking about some sort of "5G giveaway" (yup, another one), but unfortunately, that's all we can say for certain until the big game actually kicks off. Of course, because Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S21+ is featured (along with a magenta-tinted football) in the 13-second teaser video posted on Twitter earlier today, it's safe to assume a number of T-Mo customers will score the hot new 6.7-inch powerhouse for free... somehow.
GET READY TO SCORE AT THE BIG GAME!— T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 7, 2021
Last year, we went BIG. But now that we're the LARGEST & FASTEST 5G NETWORK IN AMERICA, we're going even BIGGER with our 5G giveaway.
Tune in to Twitter during the game to find out more. #LeaderIn5Gpic.twitter.com/6sAuMgNhFr
The official rules of the giveaway are unavailable at the moment, so we obviously can't tell you how many people will be thanked by the "Un-carrier"... yet again for helping it surpass AT&T in terms of subscriber numbers and end 2020 on a high, inching closer and closer to Verizon.
As always, T-Mobile is going above and beyond trying to hype up the contest, promising to go "even BIGGER" than last year, when a grand total of 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G units were given away for free during Kansas City Chiefs' historic comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Naturally, this year's Super Bowl will be radically different from any such game played in the past, but apparently, some things are set to change for the better. If you like free 5G-capable high-end phones, you'll want to keep an eye on T-Mobile's Twitter feed and its official #LeaderIn5G hashtag over the next few hours for the full details and instructions.