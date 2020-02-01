T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl

Law & Order





The point of the ad is that T-Mobile's nationwide 5G works everywhere and isn't blocked by buildings or other obstacles. That is because the carrier used its low-band 600MHz spectrum for its nationwide 5G service. These airwaves can travel farther and penetrate buildings better than the mmWave spectrum that Verizon is using for its 5G buildout. Not that mmWave doesn't have its advantages such as faster download data speeds and larger traffic capacity. And T-Mobile also has mmWave capacity up and running in seven urban areas. It is the combination of low-band, mid-band (from Sprint) and mmWave spectrum that T-Mobile is counting on to enhance its nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile's nationwide 5G service currently covers 200 million Americans.





Now here's the best part of Super Bowl Sunday if you don't care about who wins the game. T-Mobile is giving away five Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G handsets every five minutes during the game from the opening kickoff to the final gun. So that means that barring sudden-death overtime, T-Mobile will be giving away 60 phones during the contest. All you need to enter is to tweet T-Mobile before every quarter at @TMobile and include the hashtags #5GThatWorks and #Contest. It's as simple as that. Each phone is valued at $1,300.









T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who will probably be attending the game, said, "Everyone knows, mamas don’t mess around — and neither does T-Mobile. This year we came to play in the Super Bowl! And I can’t think of a better combo than this hilarious real-life mother/son duo to share the story of our 5G network. Only T-Mobile has nationwide 5G. Go tell your mama!"

T-Mobile is going to spend approximately $10 million to run a 60-second ad during tomorrow's Super Bowl contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The ad is titled "Mama Tests 5G" and stars award-winning actor Anthony Anderson (who was so good in the waning years of), and his real-life mama, Doris Hancox. The ad, which will appear during the fourth quarter of the game, will show Mr. Anderson's mother testing T-Mobile's nationwide 5G service in various locations.