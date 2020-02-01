T-Mobile Samsung Android

T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 01, 2020, 4:19 PM


T-Mobile is going to spend approximately $10 million to run a 60-second ad during tomorrow's Super Bowl contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The ad is titled "Mama Tests 5G" and stars award-winning actor Anthony Anderson (who was so good in the waning years of Law & Order), and his real-life mama, Doris Hancox. The ad, which will appear during the fourth quarter of the game, will show Mr. Anderson's mother testing T-Mobile's nationwide 5G service in various locations.

The point of the ad is that T-Mobile's nationwide 5G works everywhere and isn't blocked by buildings or other obstacles. That is because the carrier used its low-band 600MHz spectrum for its nationwide 5G service. These airwaves can travel farther and penetrate buildings better than the mmWave spectrum that Verizon is using for its 5G buildout. Not that mmWave doesn't have its advantages such as faster download data speeds and larger traffic capacity. And T-Mobile also has mmWave capacity up and running in seven urban areas. It is the combination of low-band, mid-band (from Sprint) and mmWave spectrum that T-Mobile is counting on to enhance its nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile's nationwide 5G service currently covers 200 million Americans.

Now here's the best part of Super Bowl Sunday if you don't care about who wins the game. T-Mobile is giving away five Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G handsets every five minutes during the game from the opening kickoff to the final gun. So that means that barring sudden-death overtime, T-Mobile will be giving away 60 phones during the contest. All you need to enter is to tweet T-Mobile before every quarter at @TMobile and include the hashtags #5GThatWorks and #Contest. It's as simple as that. Each phone is valued at $1,300.


T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who will probably be attending the game, said, "Everyone knows, mamas don’t mess around — and neither does T-Mobile. This year we came to play in the Super Bowl! And I can’t think of a better combo than this hilarious real-life mother/son duo to share the story of our 5G network. Only T-Mobile has nationwide 5G. Go tell your mama!"

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.8" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless