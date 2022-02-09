T-Mobile sets surprise 'exclusive' event right after Samsung Unpacked; watch it live here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





is today, and this is about Magenta's "exclusive" Vegas event. In case you're wondering (or outright scratching your heads in confusion), your calendars (or calendar apps) are definitely not wrong. February 9today, and this the first time we're hearing about Magenta's "exclusive" Vegas event.









That strongly suggests that whatever's coming here is in fact not that exciting given that telecom companies tend to build hype around truly exciting announcements for weeks, months, or at least days ahead of time.





The lack of any "Un-carrier" mention in the title and description of the YouTube livestream video also makes it pretty clear that the operator's customers are not in for any surprises on the actual wireless service cost front. We don't expect any new plans, options, or discounts to be unveiled and it also seems unlikely that this event will be directly connected to T-Mo's industry-leading 5G network





Instead, considering the timing, the somewhat vague start date, and even the non-existent publicity prior to today, we're almost 100 percent certain this will have something to do with the Galaxy S22 series. We just don't know what.





Obviously, a T-Mobile-exclusive S22 variant of some sort is pretty much out of the question, but an exclusive launch promotion eclipsing what Verizon and AT&T are preparing to offer is a strong possibility. Either way, we're definitely intrigued and fully plan to check out the "sensational Livestream" above, which we're fairly sure will kick off immediately after Samsung's virtual Unpacked event wraps up. Who's with us?

