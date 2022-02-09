 T-Mobile sets surprise 'exclusive' event right after Samsung Unpacked; watch it live here - PhoneArena

T-Mobile Samsung

T-Mobile sets surprise 'exclusive' event right after Samsung Unpacked; watch it live here

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile sets surprise 'exclusive' event right after Samsung Unpacked; watch it live here
The Galaxy S22 family of highly anticipated high-end smartphones may not hold many (any?) surprises ahead of Samsung's big Unpacked launch event today, but apparently, T-Mobile does. That's right, the "Un-carrier" has... something up its sleeve, and this "new and exciting"... thing will be unwrapped in Las Vegas "just after" 8AM PST on Wednesday, February 9.

In case you're wondering (or outright scratching your heads in confusion), your calendars (or calendar apps) are definitely not wrong. February 9 is today, and this is the first time we're hearing about Magenta's "exclusive" Vegas event.


That strongly suggests that whatever's coming here is in fact not that exciting given that telecom companies tend to build hype around truly exciting announcements for weeks, months, or at least days ahead of time.

The lack of any "Un-carrier" mention in the title and description of the YouTube livestream video also makes it pretty clear that the operator's customers are not in for any surprises on the actual wireless service cost front. We don't expect any new plans, options, or discounts to be unveiled and it also seems unlikely that this event will be directly connected to T-Mo's industry-leading 5G network.

Instead, considering the timing, the somewhat vague start date, and even the non-existent publicity prior to today, we're almost 100 percent certain this will have something to do with the Galaxy S22 series. We just don't know what.

Obviously, a T-Mobile-exclusive S22 variant of some sort is pretty much out of the question, but an exclusive launch promotion eclipsing what Verizon and AT&T are preparing to offer is a strong possibility. Either way, we're definitely intrigued and fully plan to check out the "sensational Livestream" above, which we're fairly sure will kick off immediately after Samsung's virtual Unpacked event wraps up. Who's with us?

