T-Mobile announces Phone Freedom with new wireless plans and much more

As expected, T-Mobile announced its new "Un-carrier" move today called Phone Freedom. In response to other carriers moving to 36-month financing plans for new phones without offering other options, T-Mobile has created its new Go5G wireless plans which give subscribers the ability to upgrade every other year.



Go5G Plus is the new premium plan that allows both new and existing T-Mobile customers to have access to the same great deals on new phones. The plan also offers subscribers a new phone every two years through the carrier's New In Two feature. The nation's second-largest wireless provider says that waiting three years to upgrade, which many U.S. carriers have as their only financing option, is too long to wait. And these perks are all part of the plan, not a limited-time offer.









With an eligible trade-in, customers signing up for Go5GPlus can receive a free 5G phone up to $830. Phones up to six years old (that's 42 years for you and me, or is that for dogs only?) can be used in a trade. A family of four can each trade in a phone. In other words, T-Mobile will accept a phone in any condition and trade it for a free 5G phone.







Go5GPlus, according to T-Mobile, is a "supercharged version of Magenta Max." It has the same features as T-Mobile's current top wireless plan and more. For example, Go5GPlus gives subscribers 50GB of high-speed smartphone hotspot data each month, the most offered on any T-Mobile plan. It also includes 15GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada which is triple the amount available to Magenta Max subscribers.





Those with two or more lines will receive the usual freebies such as "Apple TV+, Netflix on Us, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations, Scam Shield protection and more — plus taxes and fees included." And for a limited time, T-Mobile is offering a free third line for free. According to the carrier, that's a $500 annual savings for a family of three compared to the cost of premium wireless from T-Mobile's rivals.

For a limited time, T-Mobile will take a locked phone as a trade





In addition, T-Mobile is launching Go5G which gives subscribers more data. There will also be Go5G and Go5G Plus versions for those 55 and up, for small businesses, and military families. And these new Go5G plans will co-exist alongside the carrier's current Essentials, Magenta and Magenta MAX plans.





T-Mobile also announced that for a limited time, it will still pay off your phone (up to $650 using a prepaid Mastercard). But now you can use an eligible phone that is locked and get a brand-new smartphone. "AT&T’s unlock process rivals a trip to the DMV, so we’re helping their customers avoid the aggravation," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation, and Experience, T-Mobile. "For the first time ever, we’re not just taking locked phones off people’s hands — we’re also sending people home with a free smartphone on America’s most awarded 5G network."





If you decide to leave T-Mobile within 30 days, the carrier will give you $50 back per each voice line to help cover the costs of switching carriers. And there is more. T-Mobile is cutting the price of its Essential Savings Plan to just $25 per line per month for a family of four, or $50 per line per month for a single line. This price cut is for a limited time only.





Mike Sievert, T-Mobile's CEO, said, "Ten years ago, we started the Un-carrier movement by ridding the industry of two-year service contracts. A decade after that first Un-carrier move, the Carriers are still focused on trying to lock customers down. At T-Mobile, we just think differently. We're focused on being the provider you choose, not the one you're stuck with. That's why we created Phone Freedom … because every wireless customer deserves more freedom and fairness they can count on."





All of the new features under the Phone Freedom umbrella will kick off on April 23rd.

