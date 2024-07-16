Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Sweet Amazon Prime Day deal saves you 38% on the Fitbit Charge 6

Amazon Prime Day is here, with fantastic discounts already live. Alongside top phone deals, there are great Amazon Prime Day smartwatch discounts. However, if you are focused on fitness tracking and not necessarily looking for a smartwatch, you can consider the Fitbit Charge 6 for all your fitness data needs.

Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, you can snag a sweet 38% discount! For just two days, you can purchase the Fitbit Charge 6 at a lower-than-usual price and begin tracking your health and exercises. Grab this deal and get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just under $100, which is a fantastic bargain!

Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker with a sweet 38% discount on Prime Day!

Take your fitness to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 6, available now for under $100! With over 40 exercise modes, heart rate tracking, and more, it's your perfect companion for staying active.
$60 off (38%)
$99 95
$159 95
Buy at Amazon


The Fitbit Charge 6 is crafted to elevate your fitness and wellness routines effortlessly. Packed with advanced features such as over 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, and Active Zone Minutes, it delivers accurate tracking and enhances your workout efficiency.

You can accurately monitor your heart health with features like ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications. Moreover, the Fitbit Charge 6 includes oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring for added peace of mind. It also provides insights into your stress levels and sleep quality and offers on-wrist mindfulness sessions to promote overall well-being.

How long does its battery last, you may wonder? Well, the Fitbit Charge 6 offers up to 7 days of battery life. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 50 meters, ensuring durability for everyday wear.

And it doesn't matter if you're using iOS or Android, as the Fitbit Charge 6 is compatible with both. It works seamlessly with iOS 15 and later versions, as well as Android OS 9.0 or higher, ensuring it integrates smoothly into your digital lifestyle.

With Amazon Prime Day already in full swing, be sure to act quick if you want to snag it at a discounted price.
