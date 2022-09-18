Surface Pro 9 visits the FCC as rumors swirl about 5G version powered by ARM processor

It's hard to believe that Microsoft is now up to the ninth iteration of the Surface Pro. This new version supposedly features Windows 11, WiFi 6, a 5G chip in one variation, and models featuring ARM-based and Intel-based processors. According to WindowsLatest , the Surface Pro 9 paid a visit to the FCC where it received regulatory approval in the states which means that a release is around the corner. As we told you a few days ago, Twitter tipster Walking Cat tweeted that we could see the next Microsoft event held Tuesday, October 11th, at Noon EDT.





The Surface Pro 9 rumor mill calls for 5G and Wi-Fi only Surface Pro 9 variants with the basic version weighing in at 128GB (with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage available), RAM options will be 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB. That means that the most powerful Surface 9 model you can configure will sport 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The 5G version could be powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor; other variants will use Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs (the P series).





The Surface Pro 9 is expected to feature rounder edges with the Type-C ports moved to the left side of the device. The build is also expected to be more svelte and the tablet will be the first non-phone 5G device offered by Microsoft. The new Surface Pro 9 could have a better battery and "new Type Cover colors and designs."





If the screen remains the same as the one used on the Surface Pro 8, it will be a 13-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The FCC documentation also mentioned Qualcomm's Smart Transmit 3.0 which was added to the Snapdragon X70 modem chip to extend 5G coverage and improve uplink speeds while optimizing transmissions along cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi antennas.





While Microsoft advertised up to 16 hours of battery life for the Surface Pro 8, there was plenty of teeth gnashing about this. Several users reported that their Surface Pro 8 crapped out well before reaching double digits hours of battery use. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft addresses this issue with a new meatier battery for the Surface Pro 9.

