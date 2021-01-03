Surface Pro 8 rumored to add useful features; tablet could be unveiled this month





Microsoft recently filled out documents allowing the Surface Pro 8 to be offered in South Korea with 4G LTE connectivity. And this confirms the news we reported on in November stating that LTE variants of the slate are coming to the U.S., European and other markets. Non-LTE models of the tablet will also be available. The LTE tablets will only be available with Surface Pro 8 models running on the Core i5 and Core i7 processors. An entry level variant of the Surface Pro 8 will be equipped with the Core i3 processor.





We've already passed along to you the word that the Surface Pro 8 will resemble the current Surface Pro 7 right down to the same 12.3-inch display . The improvements will come from the newer chips being used and the wider availability of units running on 4G LTE connectivity. Previously leaked specs call for the new Surface Pro 8 to carry as much as 32GB of memory along with a 1TB Samsung SSD storage drive.









If you're truly interested in the next generation of the Surface Pro check in often. As we said earlier in the story, the device could be introduced this month.

