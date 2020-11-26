Photo allegedly shows off Microsoft's next premium tablet
A leaked image posted on Twitter by a user with the handle Cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) reveals what is claimed to be an image of the Surface Pro 8. The background of the photo indicates that the image might have come from FCC documentation. This is not be the first leaked image of the Surface Pro 8 we've seen this month. For example, in the first days of November, an eBay seller listed a Surface Pro 8 prototype for sale priced at $1,300.00.
According to Windows Central, the Surface Pro 8 launch is going to be low key which means that you should check in with PhoneArena often for the latest news about Microsoft's premium tablet. While pricing for the Surface Pro 8 is obviously unknown at this point, we can tell you that the Surface Pro 7 starts at $749.99 and runs up to $2,099.99.