Photo allegedly shows off Microsoft's next premium tablet

A combination of leaked and rumored specs suggests that the premium slate will resemble the Surface Pro 7 and will sport the same-sized 12.3-inch display. Under the hood you'll find an 11th generation Intel i7-1165G7 processor paired with as much as 32GB of RAM and a 1TB Samsung SSD. The largest amount of memory available on the Surface Pro 7 is 16GB of RAM. It appears that the device could be released in the middle of January and there will be an LTE variant for those who want such a feature. The Surface Pro 8 is model number 1960 with the LTE variant listed as 1961.