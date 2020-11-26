iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Windows Microsoft Tablets

Photo allegedly shows off Microsoft's next premium tablet

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 26, 2020, 5:28 PM
Photo allegedly shows off Microsoft's next premium tablet
A leaked image posted on Twitter by a user with the handle Cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) reveals what is claimed to be an image of the Surface Pro 8. The background of the photo indicates that the image might have come from FCC documentation. This is not be the first leaked image of the Surface Pro 8 we've seen this month. For example, in the first days of November, an eBay seller listed a Surface Pro 8 prototype for sale priced at $1,300.00.

A combination of leaked and rumored specs suggests that the premium slate will resemble the Surface Pro 7 and will sport the same-sized 12.3-inch display. Under the hood you'll find an 11th generation Intel i7-1165G7 processor paired with as much as 32GB of RAM and a 1TB Samsung SSD. The largest amount of memory available on the Surface Pro 7 is 16GB of RAM. It appears that the device could be released in the middle of January and there will be an LTE variant for those who want such a feature. The Surface Pro 8 is model number 1960 with the LTE variant listed as 1961.


According to Windows Central, the Surface Pro 8 launch is going to be low key which means that you should check in with PhoneArena often for the latest news about Microsoft's premium tablet. While pricing for the Surface Pro 8 is obviously unknown at this point, we can tell you that the Surface Pro 7 starts at $749.99 and runs up to $2,099.99.


