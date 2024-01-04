The awesome Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is currently $230 off at Best Buy; save on one while you can

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in need of a new tablet and want to have a more PC-like experience, we have awesome news for you. At this very moment, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on sale for $699.99, which is a whole $230 below the slate's usual $929.99 sticker price at the retailer.

This variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And while not a mobile powerhouse, the slate has enough horsepower at its disposal to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without any hiccups.

Additionally, the tablet sports a massive 12.3-inch display perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series. On top of that, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ delivers up to 15 hours of battery life and supports fast charging.

Did we mention that you are getting a TypeCover keyboard as well? That's right! Best Buy will send your Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard, allowing you to score extra savings, since you won't have to buy one separately. Furthermore, if you attach the keyboard to your Surface Pro 7+, you can also retire your laptop, since you'll be able to use your favorite apps directly on your new slate.

The Surface Pro 7+ may not be an ultra-powerful tablet, like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, for instance, but it still has a lot going for it. Also, Best Buy's current discount makes this bad boy an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, you should tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a Surface Pro 7+ at a reduced price today.
