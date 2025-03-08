GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Grab the high-end 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon and save 25%

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Gen tablet showcases its built-in kickstand on a white background.
We all know Microsoft's tablets are far from budget-friendly. Take the latest Surface Pro 11th Gen, for example. This Windows slate can set you back a hefty $1,200 in its 16/512GB configuration with a Snapdragon X Plus chip. But if you act fast, you can save 25% on one with Amazon's generous promo.

Save $301 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen in Dune

$301 off (25%)
The Surface Pro 11th Gen with an LCD touchscreen and Snapdragon X Plus chip is on sale for 25% off its original price. This is the model with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Save $297 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen in Black

$297 off (25%)
Don't fancy the Dune colorway? No problem! Amazon has slashed $297 off the Surface Pro 11th Gen in Black as well. This model arrives with the same processor and display as the one in Dune, plus 16GB RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.
Buy at Amazon

Not all paintjobs arrive at that discount, though. The e-commerce giant only lets you save $297 on the Black and $301 on the Dune color options. Still, Best Buy doesn't match this sale and sells these colorways at their full MSRP, so Amazon's bargain is worth checking out.

While it's far from affordable even at ~$300 off its usual price, the Surface Pro 11th Gen is actually quite good. It comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates and QHD resolution. While some configurations arrive with an OLED display, these feature an LCD touchscreen, so keep that in mind.

This Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative also offers a pretty snappy performance. It packs a Snapdragon X Plus chip and 16GB RAM, enabling multiple AI features through Copilot. You get features like Recall, which lets you easily find documents, web pages, etc. AI image generation, real-time translation, and more are all here as well.

Like most Surface tablets, this bad boy boasts a premium design with a built-in adjustable kickstand for more convenience. If you need to handle some work-related tasks, there are two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt support on deck, allowing you to boost your productivity by connecting external monitors. Additionally, the Surface Pro 11th Gen promises up to 14 hours of battery life, which sounds pretty decent.

Ultimately, this Microsoft tablet might not be the cheapest Windows option on the market, but it checks most boxes. If you value high-end designs, smooth performance, and beautiful visuals, the Surface Pro 11th Gen might be right for you. If you find Amazon's current promo exciting, be sure to act fast, as it might not stay up for long.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Microsoft Surface - Deals History
38 stories
08 Mar, 2025
Grab the high-end 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon and save 25%
27 Feb, 2025
The best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal of 2025 so far will save you a whopping $400 with 1TB storage
10 Feb, 2025
Once again, you can save $350 on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard at Best Buy
22 Jan, 2025
Best Buy throws yet another hot Surface Pro 11th Edition promo, this time saving you $200
07 Jan, 2025
Windows fans shouldn't miss this opportunity to save $323 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could feature faster wired charging
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could feature faster wired charging
Apple Watch no longer faces import ban in the U.S. after Appeals Court ruling
Apple Watch no longer faces import ban in the U.S. after Appeals Court ruling
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision
Google gives iOS, Android users an ultimatum. Update your Timeline settings or lose your data
Google gives iOS, Android users an ultimatum. Update your Timeline settings or lose your data
This smartphone company just leaked their users' information — twice — by accident
This smartphone company just leaked their users' information — twice — by accident
You may be more likely to beta test Android now that Google has done this
You may be more likely to beta test Android now that Google has done this
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless