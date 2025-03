Grab the high-end 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon and save 25%

Save $301 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen in Dune $301 off (25%) The Surface Pro 11th Gen with an LCD touchscreen and Snapdragon X Plus chip is on sale for 25% off its original price. This is the model with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Get yours and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon Save $297 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen in Black $297 off (25%) Don't fancy the Dune colorway? No problem! Amazon has slashed $297 off the Surface Pro 11th Gen in Black as well. This model arrives with the same processor and display as the one in Dune, plus 16GB RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. Buy at Amazon

We all know Microsoft's tablets are far from budget-friendly. Take the latest Surface Pro 11th Gen, for example. This Windows slate can set you back a hefty $1,200 in its 16/512GB configuration with a Snapdragon X Plus chip. But if you act fast, you can save 25% on one with Amazon's generous promo.Not all paintjobs arrive at that discount, though. The e-commerce giant only lets you save $297 on the Black and $301 on the Dune color options. Still, Best Buy doesn't match this sale and sells these colorways at their full MSRP, so Amazon's bargain is worth checking out.While it's far from affordable even at ~$300 off its usual price, the Surface Pro 11th Gen is actually quite good. It comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates and QHD resolution. While some configurations arrive with an OLED display, these feature an LCD touchscreen, so keep that in mind.This Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative also offers a pretty snappy performance. It packs a Snapdragon X Plus chip and 16GB RAM, enabling multiple AI features through Copilot. You get features like Recall, which lets you easily find documents, web pages, etc. AI image generation, real-time translation, and more are all here as well.Like most Surface tablets, this bad boy boasts a premium design with a built-in adjustable kickstand for more convenience. If you need to handle some work-related tasks, there are two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt support on deck, allowing you to boost your productivity by connecting external monitors. Additionally, the Surface Pro 11th Gen promises up to 14 hours of battery life, which sounds pretty decent.Ultimately, this Microsoft tablet might not be the cheapest Windows option on the market, but it checks most boxes. If you value high-end designs, smooth performance, and beautiful visuals, the Surface Pro 11th Gen might be right for you. If you find Amazon's current promo exciting, be sure to act fast, as it might not stay up for long.