Surface Duo follows in the footsteps of the Apple iPhone
We followed for a long time the development of the dual-screen phone that would end up being called the Surface Duo. Microsoft's productivity tool, powered by Android, is not a foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 per se. What it is is a dual-screen device that is equipped with a remarkable hinge that turns a pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED panels each with a 1350 x 1800 resolution into a tablet-sized 8.1-inch 1800 x 2700 display.
The Surface Duo is not the first smartphone to be recognized by Time Magazine. In 2012, the iPhone 5 was named Time's Gadget of the Year and in 2007 the OG iPhone was named Time's invention of the year. Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay disseminated a tweet last week that said, "Pumped to see @surfaceDuo on the @TIME's Best Inventions of 2020 list! We always say products are a reflection of the people who make them and I'm incredibly proud of the team for the passion they put into this device #TIMEBestInventions #SurfaceDuo."
