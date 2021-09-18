Visit to the FCC reveals 5G support for the Surface Duo 2

The Surface Duo 2, expected to be unveiled by Microsoft this coming Wednesday, September 22nd, has recently paid a visit to the FCC (via Windows Central ). While the device name is not mentioned in the documentation, there are enough clues to believe that the device tested is the Surface Duo 2. For example, the data is listed under FCC ID C3K1995 with C3K the code for Microsoft and 1995 the code related to the specific device (C3K1930 was the FCC ID for the OG Surface Duo).





The FCC refers to the device as a "portable handset" and mentions different "postures" used to test the device including "flip and flat." That sounds like it is referring to the different positions that the double-screen device can open to. And the Firmware version uses a build number (2021.728.20) that is in the format used for the Surface Duo.







The FCC document includes the following statement: "This device sports two configurations. One is with (the) screen open and one is with (the) screen closed." This certainly sounds like it could be the Surface Duo 2.







Unlike the original Surface Duo, the sequel will apparently support 5G connectivity. This was rumored to appear on the Surface Duo 2, and if the FCC is referring to the latter device as it seems it is, this speculation appears to be right on the money. Other features found in the FCC paperwork include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Ultra wide-band (UWB) similar to the tech used by Apple on the iPhone and Apple Watch for its AirTags tracking system.





There is also mention of "Wireless Power Transfer," which might refer to wireless charging. A source cited by Windows Central says that if the Surface Duo 2 offers support for wireless charging, it could use an inductive charging platform similar to the one used by Apple that charges the Apple Pencil by having the accessory attach magnetically to a compatible iPad.





The Surface Duo 2 is rumored to have 33% more memory with 8GB of RAM inside, and sport a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary, a 12MP telephoto, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a front-facing 12MP selfie snapper. That compares to the 11MP camera found on the original model. The dual displays might be a little larger at 5.8-inches with a resolution of 2754 x 1896.







The Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to be under the hood and we could see Microsoft once again offer the phone with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

