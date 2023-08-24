Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Stylus handwriting support is coming to the Pixel Tablet sooner than you might think!

Tablets Software updates Google
Stylus handwriting support is coming to the Pixel Tablet sooner than you might think!
There are many devices that combine well with a stylus, but tablets and styluses go like peanut butter and jelly! Of course, you can use a stylus to do everything you would normally do with your fingers, but one of the best parts about this tool is that it allows for comfortable and precise handwriting.

Now, most of the best tablets already support handwriting via a stylus, but the Google Pixel Tablet did not come with such a feature when it launched in June this year. Now, two months later it seems as though Google is almost ready to unleash the full potential of its first tablet (at least in the Pixel era) with the addition of a much-awaited stylus support.

This information is coming straight from one of the best and most reputable Android experts on X (Twitter), Mishaal Rahman. He shares images showcasing the new feature:


The feature can be toggled on or off by tapping on the "write in text fields" section, which is the setting where a user can adjust both the handwriting speed and the stroke width.

Google has been smart enough to also add a "try it" function, meaning you can directly test how the handwriting would look and feel without the need to minimize settings and go to another app. It seems it's also possible to demo the new handwriting gestures such as deleting, selecting, inserting, joining words, and adding a new line.

Rahman speculates this means Google might launch a first-party stylus and keyboard accessories for the Pixel Tablet later during the year, explaining that the reason such accessories weren't launched alongside the tablet might be because the support for them was simply not ready for this version of Android.

Android 14 is just around the corner though, so the timing would fit perfectly with the release of a Google stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless