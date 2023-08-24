Stylus handwriting support is coming to the Pixel Tablet sooner than you might think!
There are many devices that combine well with a stylus, but tablets and styluses go like peanut butter and jelly! Of course, you can use a stylus to do everything you would normally do with your fingers, but one of the best parts about this tool is that it allows for comfortable and precise handwriting.
This information is coming straight from one of the best and most reputable Android experts on X (Twitter), Mishaal Rahman. He shares images showcasing the new feature:
Now, most of the best tablets already support handwriting via a stylus, but the Google Pixel Tablet did not come with such a feature when it launched in June this year. Now, two months later it seems as though Google is almost ready to unleash the full potential of its first tablet (at least in the Pixel era) with the addition of a much-awaited stylus support.
The feature can be toggled on or off by tapping on the "write in text fields" section, which is the setting where a user can adjust both the handwriting speed and the stroke width.
Rahman speculates this means Google might launch a first-party stylus and keyboard accessories for the Pixel Tablet later during the year, explaining that the reason such accessories weren't launched alongside the tablet might be because the support for them was simply not ready for this version of Android.
Android 14 is just around the corner though, so the timing would fit perfectly with the release of a Google stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet.
Google has been smart enough to also add a "try it" function, meaning you can directly test how the handwriting would look and feel without the need to minimize settings and go to another app. It seems it's also possible to demo the new handwriting gestures such as deleting, selecting, inserting, joining words, and adding a new line.
