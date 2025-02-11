Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Results are in: which U.S. carrier had the best coverage in 2024?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
Header image showing all 3 big US carrier logos
A report that gauges mobile network performance is out for the second half of 2024, offering a snapshot of how the major US carriers are performing. With over three million tests conducted nationwide, the report provides data on national, state, and metropolitan performance, giving consumers a detailed look at network reliability, speed, and 5G capabilities.

AT&T emerged as a top performer in national testing, securing the most awards. The results showed strength across the board, leading in overall performance, reliability, speed, and data performance. This broad success suggests AT&T offers a consistent and dependable network experience. Their dominance wasn't limited to national results; AT&T also led in state-level testing, further demonstrating their widespread coverage and performance. This combination of national and state wins paints a picture of a carrier with a strong, well-rounded network.

Verizon focused its efforts on 5G, and the results speak for themselves. They took home awards for best 5G experience, fastest 5G speeds, and most reliable 5G. Beyond 5G, Verizon also excelled in major metropolitan areas, winning the most awards in city testing. 

T-Mobile made a name for itself with impressive 5G availability and fast speeds in major cities. They led in 5G availability, meaning their 5G network reached a wider audience. This focus on expanding 5G access is a key differentiator for T-Mobile. Their speed performance in metropolitan areas was also notable, with median download speeds exceeding 200 Mbps in many cities. This emphasis on speed and availability makes T-Mobile a competitive player, especially for users who prioritize fast downloads and widespread 5G access.



This report also highlights a dynamic and competitive mobile market. Each carrier has its own strengths, whether it's AT&T's balanced performance, Verizon's 5G leadership, or T-Mobile's focus on speed and availability. Understanding these performance differences is crucial for consumers. Knowing which carrier excels in your area for the services you use most—be it data speed, call reliability, or 5G access—helps you select the best plan for your needs. 

I personally think that having this level of competition ultimately benefits consumers by driving innovation and network improvements. Having access to this information also allows consumers to hold carriers accountable by advocating for better service and coverage in their areas, as I intend to do in mine.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless