Results are in: which U.S. carrier had the best coverage in 2024?
A report that gauges mobile network performance is out for the second half of 2024, offering a snapshot of how the major US carriers are performing. With over three million tests conducted nationwide, the report provides data on national, state, and metropolitan performance, giving consumers a detailed look at network reliability, speed, and 5G capabilities.
T-Mobile made a name for itself with impressive 5G availability and fast speeds in major cities. They led in 5G availability, meaning their 5G network reached a wider audience. This focus on expanding 5G access is a key differentiator for T-Mobile. Their speed performance in metropolitan areas was also notable, with median download speeds exceeding 200 Mbps in many cities. This emphasis on speed and availability makes T-Mobile a competitive player, especially for users who prioritize fast downloads and widespread 5G access.
This report also highlights a dynamic and competitive mobile market. Each carrier has its own strengths, whether it's AT&T's balanced performance, Verizon's 5G leadership, or T-Mobile's focus on speed and availability. Understanding these performance differences is crucial for consumers. Knowing which carrier excels in your area for the services you use most—be it data speed, call reliability, or 5G access—helps you select the best plan for your needs.
AT&T emerged as a top performer in national testing, securing the most awards. The results showed strength across the board, leading in overall performance, reliability, speed, and data performance. This broad success suggests AT&T offers a consistent and dependable network experience. Their dominance wasn't limited to national results; AT&T also led in state-level testing, further demonstrating their widespread coverage and performance. This combination of national and state wins paints a picture of a carrier with a strong, well-rounded network.
Verizon focused its efforts on 5G, and the results speak for themselves. They took home awards for best 5G experience, fastest 5G speeds, and most reliable 5G. Beyond 5G, Verizon also excelled in major metropolitan areas, winning the most awards in city testing.
I personally think that having this level of competition ultimately benefits consumers by driving innovation and network improvements. Having access to this information also allows consumers to hold carriers accountable by advocating for better service and coverage in their areas, as I intend to do in mine.
