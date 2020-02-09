Sprint will reportedly launch the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G model with 16GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has many Android users drooling. The phone will sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 for an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen will sport a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling and video gameplay. At this refresh rate, the screen is updated 120 times per second. Under the hood you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in all markets except for Europe; there, the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset will power the device.







According to a tweet from tipster Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) Sprint will launch both configurations of the phone. There will be one model with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage and another with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Both units will be equipped with a 108MP camera with 9:1 pixel binning. This will result in 12MP images with large 2.4 micron "virtual pixels" that Samsung calls "Nonacells". The result? Sharper photographs with less noise.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features "Space (Space) Zoom (Zoom)"







The "Space Zoom" 48MP telephoto lens will employ a periscope to produce up to 10x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom, and 100x digital zoom. Also on board is an improved 12MP ultra-wide camera and a pair of Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensors. Each ToF sensor measures the time that it takes for infrared light to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. This will provide users with more natural-looking bokeh blurring on portraits, improved AR capabilities and more. Keeping the lights on will be a hefty 5000mAh battery, the largest capacity that Sammy has ever placed inside a handset.









The color options will be pared down to just a couple, at least at launch. Those colors will be Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey. As for pricing, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G could start as high as $1,399 although earlier rumors had a much lower $1,099 figure. But all of this information will be released this coming Tuesday, February 11th, when the phone is unveiled with the rest of the Galaxy S20 line. The release date could be as soon as February 20th according to the latest leak.









Weinbach also tweeted some interesting new information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip . That's the clamshell device that opens and closes around the horizontal axis and features a 6.7-inch display. Expected to be unveiled this Tuesday, the phone will launch on February 14th according to the tipster who has heard that date from multiple sources. As for the carriers that will be offering the device, this keeps changing but the latest information from Weinbach is that the phone will be available from T-Mobile and Sprint on Valentine's Day with a 99% chance that AT&T will also have the phone on the shelves. What about Verizon you ask? Well, Big Red already has a high-priced clamshell for sale in the Motorola razr . The Galaxy Z Flip might run you anywhere from $1,300 to $1,400.





The Galaxy Z Flip certainly tops the razr in the battle of specs as it comes with a larger 6.7-inch Infinity Flip display and a more powerful chipset under the hood. Sammy's flipper carries the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ and tops the razr with its 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The razr tops the Galaxy Z Flip in nostalgia and that allows it to surpass it in price as well.







The Motorola razr has been out for three days and already we are hearing about a creaking noise that comes from the hinge every time the phone is open. Some report that the device feels cheap and nothing like a $1,500 device. We should know very soon whether the Galaxy Z Flip offers a superior build quality.