Sprint finally rolls out HTC U11 Android 9 Pie update

If you happen to still own the HTC U11 , which you bought from Sprint, you'll be happy to know that your phone will soon receive a major Android update. No, it's not the most recent Android 10 update, but it's the closest thing you'll get – Android 9 Pie.You might be wondering why it took Sprint so much time to release an update that's been initially rolled out in June. Well, it appears that the update was faulty and bricked numerous HTC U11 units before the Taiwanese company decided to put the roll-out on hold.Now AndroidPolice reports Sprint resumed the roll-out of the HTC U11 Android 9 Pie update, so if you're still using one, you should check whether or not you've been notified about it. The changelog reveals the update removes Google+ from BlinkFeed since the service was shut down, but some system enhancements have been added too.Keep in mind that HTC Sync Manager is not supported on Android 9 Pie, but you'll be able to update OTA (over the air) once HTC makes the update available. While it is recommended to backup data before installing the update, it's not required.