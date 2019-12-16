Sprint finally rolls out HTC U11 Android 9 Pie update
Now AndroidPolice reports Sprint resumed the roll-out of the HTC U11 Android 9 Pie update, so if you're still using one, you should check whether or not you've been notified about it. The changelog reveals the update removes Google+ from BlinkFeed since the service was shut down, but some system enhancements have been added too.
Keep in mind that HTC Sync Manager is not supported on Android 9 Pie, but you'll be able to update OTA (over the air) once HTC makes the update available. While it is recommended to backup data before installing the update, it's not required.
