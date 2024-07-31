Sprint customers might still be paying a monthly lease program that goes on forever
According to a T-Mobile rep who claims to see it every day, Former Sprint customers are coming into T-Mobile stores to upgrade and discover that they are still paying month-to-month for a lease program that has no end date.While this lease program can go on until the end of time, a T-Mobile rep can press a button to make it go away. One T-Mobile rep urges former Sprint customers to head to a T-Mobile location and have the account features looked at.
"I see it every single day people coming in for upgrades and on Sprint, and they were on a month-to-month lease program that they’re paying usually per line with no end day! It’s till the end of time! It can be removed with a press of a button. So go in store and get your account features looked at."-Reddit account holder alphaping
Another T-Mobile rep explains that a manager isn't required to remove the Sprint lease from a customer's account. He also suggests that if a T-Mobile rep does remove it, he should make sure to tell the customer what he did because it makes the customer happy. This rep, known as Redditor Fit_Ad8907, stated that "It's amazing how customers do not pay attention to their bill [and] get upset because they've been charged years for something."
"This is another way that T-Mobile has tried to keep getting customers for their money, especially with how simple it is to be removed yet they just let the customers keep paying monthly for the lease without telling them that they have the option to remove it."-Redditor Upset-Cheesecake8884
A Redditor with the username JusSomeDude2 also appears to be a T-Mobile rep and he too puts the onus on the customer to understand what he is paying. "I mean it's been half a decade, if you haven't looked at your bill in half a decade, and now you're upset, you are a moron," he posts. "This is horrible that T-Mobile doesn't just eliminate this feature," says one response, possibly from a former Sprint customer.
What you need to do if you were a Sprint customer is to bring your monthly invoice into your local T-Mobile store and have a rep take a look at the bill. If it shows that you are still paying for the lease every month until the end of time, ask that it be removed immediately.
