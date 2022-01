Spotify starts serving interactive ads to podcast listeners

the latest step in Spotify’s vision for the future of audio as an interactive, multi-way experience

After investing big in podcasts, Spotify is trying to recoup some of that investment through ads. Starting this week, Spotify users listening to podcasts will be getting interactive ads that the streaming service refers to as CTA cards.These CTA cards are “.” They will appear in the Spotify app when a podcast ad begins playing, and will reappear later on while the user explores the Spotify app.According to Spotify , its CTA cards are supposed to make it easier for users to directly discover the products and services their interested in “.”After running some tests, Spotify claims that advertisers with clickable ads have shown twice as many site visits compared to non-clickable podcast ads. CTA cards will be available across select Spotify Original & Exclusive podcasts in the United States.