Spotify starts serving interactive ads to podcast listeners

Spotify starts serving interactive ads to podcast listeners0
These CTA cards are “the latest step in Spotify’s vision for the future of audio as an interactive, multi-way experience.” They will appear in the Spotify app when a podcast ad begins playing, and will reappear later on while the user explores the Spotify app.
After running some tests, Spotify claims that advertisers with clickable ads have shown twice as many site visits compared to non-clickable podcast ads. CTA cards will be available across select Spotify Original & Exclusive podcasts in the United States.