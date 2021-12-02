Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: a year-in-review of your top songs, listening habits, and more

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: a year-in-review of your top songs, listening habits, and more0
Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now live
Spotify Wrapped is a fun way you get to rediscover what 2021 was about for you in terms of the music you've enjoyed on the popular music-streaming service. It also provides fun statistics about your listening habits, such as "minutes listened" for the year.
Here's what Spotify Wrapped provides this year:
- Your Top Songs 2021
- Your Artists Revealed
- Top Tracks & Artists of 2021
- Best New Podcasts of 2021
- Best Episodes of 2021
- The Best of 2021
- A Look Back at 2021
The new Blend feature is also present for Wrapped, and it is a shared playlist feature that launched earlier this year. Now, as it is integrated with Spotify Wrapped, it allows you to compare your music taste in 2021 with a friend, and therefore get a blended playlist.
Additionally, there are a few new features that are coming with Wrapped this year. Let's explore these.