iOS Android Apps Music

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: a year-in-review of your top songs, listening habits, and more

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here, bringing a year-in-review of your top song, listening habits, and more
Spotify's year-in-review playlist dubbed Wrapped is now available as we enter the final month of 2021, reports 9to5Mac. The highly-anticipated Wrapped is now here, bringing a recap of all your top songs, artists, genres, and more. It will make it easy for you to see everything about your listening habits for the year.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now live


Spotify Wrapped is a fun way you get to rediscover what 2021 was about for you in terms of the music you've enjoyed on the popular music-streaming service. It also provides fun statistics about your listening habits, such as "minutes listened" for the year.

Here's what Spotify Wrapped provides this year:
  • Your Top Songs 2021
  • Your Artists Revealed
  • Top Tracks & Artists of 2021
  • Best New Podcasts of 2021
  • Best Episodes of 2021
  • The Best of 2021
  • A Look Back at 2021

The new Blend feature is also present for Wrapped, and it is a shared playlist feature that launched earlier this year. Now, as it is integrated with Spotify Wrapped, it allows you to compare your music taste in 2021 with a friend, and therefore get a blended playlist.


Additionally, there are a few new features that are coming with Wrapped this year. Let's explore these.

First, we get 2021:The Movie, which is a feature pairing your top songs with classic scenes from a movie into a fun experience tailored to you. Additionally, you get "Your Audio Aura", which is a feature that visualizes your audio aura based on your top two music moods. And the third feature coming this year is "Playing Cards", which is an interactive game based on data from Spotify that you can play and then share with friends.

Your Spotify Wrapped 2021 can be found in the Spotify app for either iOS or Android. You need to ensure you are running the latest version of the Spotify app. The Wrapped section is found under the "Home" tab.

