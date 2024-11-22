Spotify signs new deal to expand its audiobooks offering
Spotify already offers those interested a pretty large assortment of audiobooks, but the streaming service wants to do even more in regards with those who love to listen to their favorite books.
Since it added audiobooks to its service back in 2022, Spotify’s library continued to grow. Today, the streaming service announced it has inked a partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing to add 1,000 new titles to its audiobooks catalog.
All the audiobooks from Bloomsbury Publishing are narrated by top-tier talent, including Meryl Streep, Emilia Clarke, Adjoa Andoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Spotify to bring our catalog of audiobooks to even more listeners. We feel confident that this partnership will help to introduce a whole new generation of listeners to audiobooks for years to come,” said Sam Halstead, Director of Audio.
Spotify’s new deal with Bloomsbury Publishing comes just a couple of days after Amazon added an Audible perk to its Music Unlimited subscription service. It looks like the biggest music streaming services are really interested in making audiobooks one of their business pillars sooner rather than later.
“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Audiobooks in Premium, there’s no better way to build on our momentum than with the addition of Bloomsbury’s beloved library. This partnership allows us to expand our author lineup and give listeners an even wider array of titles to enjoy, taking us another step forward in our goal of reimagining the audiobook experience,” said Duncan Bruce, Director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing at Spotify.
Among the new titles added to its audiobooks catalog, there are important titles from acclaimed authors such as Sarah J. Maas, William Dalrymple, Alan Moore, Madeline Miller, Dan Jones, Samantha Shannon, and Ann Patchett.
Since launching audiobooks, Spotify has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to publishers on an annualized basis. The streaming service revealed that it now has a global audience of more than 615 million listeners.
