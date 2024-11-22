Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Spotify signs new deal to expand its audiobooks offering

Spotify already offers those interested a pretty large assortment of audiobooks, but the streaming service wants to do even more in regards with those who love to listen to their favorite books.

Since it added audiobooks to its service back in 2022, Spotify’s library continued to grow. Today, the streaming service announced it has inked a partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing to add 1,000 new titles to its audiobooks catalog.

As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Audiobooks in Premium, there’s no better way to build on our momentum than with the addition of Bloomsbury’s beloved library. This partnership allows us to expand our author lineup and give listeners an even wider array of titles to enjoy, taking us another step forward in our goal of reimagining the audiobook experience,” said Duncan Bruce, Director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing at Spotify.

Among the new titles added to its audiobooks catalog, there are important titles from acclaimed authors such as Sarah J. Maas, William Dalrymple, Alan Moore, Madeline Miller, Dan Jones, Samantha Shannon, and Ann Patchett.

All the audiobooks from Bloomsbury Publishing are narrated by top-tier talent, including Meryl Streep, Emilia Clarke, Adjoa Andoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Bloomsbury Publishing &amp;amp; Spotify logos


We are delighted to be partnering with Spotify to bring our catalog of audiobooks to even more listeners. We feel confident that this partnership will help to introduce a whole new generation of listeners to audiobooks for years to come,” said Sam Halstead, Director of Audio.

Since launching audiobooks, Spotify has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to publishers on an annualized basis. The streaming service revealed that it now has a global audience of more than 615 million listeners.

Spotify’s new deal with Bloomsbury Publishing comes just a couple of days after Amazon added an Audible perk to its Music Unlimited subscription service. It looks like the biggest music streaming services are really interested in making audiobooks one of their business pillars sooner rather than later.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

