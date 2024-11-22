Spotify signs new deal to expand its audiobooks offering

As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Audiobooks in Premium, there’s no better way to build on our momentum than with the addition of Bloomsbury’s beloved library. This partnership allows us to expand our author lineup and give listeners an even wider array of titles to enjoy, taking us another step forward in our goal of reimagining the audiobook experience









Spotify’s new deal with Bloomsbury Publishing comes just a couple of days after ,” said Sam Halstead, Director of Audio.Since launching audiobooks, Spotify has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to publishers on an annualized basis. The streaming service revealed that it now has a global audience of more than 615 million listeners.Spotify’s new deal with Bloomsbury Publishing comes just a couple of days after Amazon added an Audible perk to its Music Unlimited subscription service. It looks like the biggest music streaming services are really interested in making audiobooks one of their business pillars sooner rather than later.