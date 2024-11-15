Spotify teases Hi-Fi tier once again, but it's not coming soon
For years, Spotify fans have been getting teasers about an upcoming Hi-Fi streaming tier. Spotify competitors like Tidal, Amazon Music, and Apple Music have offered lossless audio for quite a while now, but Spotify has yet to meet its users' expectations on this front.
The first hint about the feature came in 2021, with subsequent hints about it in 2022 and 2023. Earlier this yet, we had reports suggesting the plan may finally arrive in 2024 and cost $5 more, but it seems these reports won't pan out.
During Spotify's Q2 earnings call, CEO Daniel Ek addressed the much-anticipated tier and acknowledged the demand for better audio quality. However, he states that "it's early days", which pretty much implies the tier isn't coming anytime soon.
Previously, Ek stated that the upgraded tier would offer "a lot more control", although we aren't exactly clear on what he meant. In fact, Spotify users already can create personalized playlists and collaborate with other users, so it's quite curious what 'more control' could refer to.
Meanwhile, Spotify has added features that were speculated to come with the Hi-Fi feature already, like AI playlists. When the Hi-Fi tier rolls out, it will be very interesting to see what other perks people will have it if will indeed cost $17-$18 per month.
Right now, Amazon Music Unlimited offers lossless audio for $9.99 per month, while Apple Music and Tidal do so for $10.99. Spotify's basic plan is more expensive than the competition at $11.99, and the eventual Hi-Fi plan might cost an additional $5, which would make it either $16.99 or $17.99.
I'm a big fan of Spotify and have been using the service for the last few years. Although I am excited about lossless audio, I'm not entirely sure if it will justify such a price increase, at least for me. But I am by no means an audiophile, so there's that.
