Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Spotify teases Hi-Fi tier once again, but it's not coming soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Music
Spotify on a smartphone placed on a table with headphones in the background.
Ever since 2021, Spotify users have been anticipating a higher-quality Hi-Fi tier which has yet to come. It is expected to come with a significant price increase, and could potentially cost around $17 or $18 per month. Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, has hinted at the upcoming tier, but not much information is known about it just yet.

For years, Spotify fans have been getting teasers about an upcoming Hi-Fi streaming tier. Spotify competitors like Tidal, Amazon Music, and Apple Music have offered lossless audio for quite a while now, but Spotify has yet to meet its users' expectations on this front.

The first hint about the feature came in 2021, with subsequent hints about it in 2022 and 2023. Earlier this yet, we had reports suggesting the plan may finally arrive in 2024 and cost $5 more, but it seems these reports won't pan out.

During Spotify's Q2 earnings call, CEO Daniel Ek addressed the much-anticipated tier and acknowledged the demand for better audio quality. However, he states that "it's early days", which pretty much implies the tier isn't coming anytime soon.

Previously, Ek stated that the upgraded tier would offer "a lot more control", although we aren't exactly clear on what he meant. In fact, Spotify users already can create personalized playlists and collaborate with other users, so it's quite curious what 'more control' could refer to.

Meanwhile, Spotify has added features that were speculated to come with the Hi-Fi feature already, like AI playlists. When the Hi-Fi tier rolls out, it will be very interesting to see what other perks people will have it if will indeed cost $17-$18 per month.

Right now, Amazon Music Unlimited offers lossless audio for $9.99 per month, while Apple Music and Tidal do so for $10.99. Spotify's basic plan is more expensive than the competition at $11.99, and the eventual Hi-Fi plan might cost an additional $5, which would make it either $16.99 or $17.99.

Recommended Stories
I'm a big fan of Spotify and have been using the service for the last few years. Although I am excited about lossless audio, I'm not entirely sure if it will justify such a price increase, at least for me. But I am by no means an audiophile, so there's that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless