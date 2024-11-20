Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon adds Audible perk to its Music Unlimited service at no extra cost

Wireless service Amazon
Amazon Music includes Audible perk
Amazon is trying to make its music streaming service more appealing by offering an important perk to those who subscribe to Music Unlimited. Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited individual plans, and primary account holders to the family plan, can listen to one audiobook at a time per month with their subscription.

Customers who want more beyond their monthly listen can subscribe to an Audible membership or purchase titles individually directly from the Audible app. It’s important to add that customers can continue listening to their monthly title after the next billing cycle begins or select a new one.

Amazon Music redefined audio streaming through the magic of Alexa, and with the introduction of high-definition and spatial music. Today, Amazon Music introduces the audiobook category to a brand-new audience by making Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers,” said Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon.

Video Thumbnail


At the moment, only Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada are eligible for this offer. With the addition of Audible’s library of premium audio storytelling content, including a US catalog of more than 1 million of the most popular audiobooks in the world, Amazon Music now offers the largest selection of audiobooks across genres.

Prime members can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for just $9.99 per month a month for a monthly subscription, or $99 for an annual subscription. On the other hand, customers who aren’t subscribed to Amazon Prime must pay $10.99 a month for Amazon Music Unlimited. For a limited time, new subscribers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

