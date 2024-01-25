Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Spotify to add in-app payment functionality to circumvent Apple’s 30% fee

Wireless service Mobile payments
@cosminvasile
Spotify to add in-app payment functionality to circumvent Apple’s 30% fee
Spotify, just like many other services that are selling subscription-based products, conduct all the payment process through Apple if they want their products to reach iOS users.

Apple has been enforcing a 30 percent fee on in-app purchases for digital goods and services for a very long time. It’s one the reasons why companies like Epic filed suits to try and end the monopoly Apple imposes on the iOS apps market.

Starting this year, things are likely to change, at least in parts of Europe. Thanks to the effects of the Digital Markets Act, Apple might be forced to stop gatekeeping other companies from selling digital goods and services through their own official channels rather than via the App Store.

Spotify announced earlier today that it plans to make the first step toward “independence” in just a few months. With the DMA rolling out on March 7, Spotify users in the European Union (EU) will be able to make in-app purchases directly from the app.

Spotify to add in-app payment functionality to circumvent Apple’s 30% fee


According to the streaming company, “Apple had these rules where we couldn’t tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it.” Come March 7, Spotify will be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU.

More importantly, Spotify mentions that it will no longer have to pay the mandatory 30 percent tax imposed by Apple since it’s prohibited under the DMA.

Apple hasn’t yet reacted to the DMA, but it’s bound to comply with the law if it wants to continue to operate in the EU space.

That being said, if you live in the European Union, you’ll soon be able to buy a Premium subscription or an audiobook (or even upgrade your plan) with just a couple of clicks.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy
The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy

Latest News

Report: Apple will be first to receive TSMC's 2nm chips starting in 2025
Report: Apple will be first to receive TSMC's 2nm chips starting in 2025
Some iPhone users are having issues installing iOS 17.3; if that's you, try this workaround
Some iPhone users are having issues installing iOS 17.3; if that's you, try this workaround
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Google reportedly halts Google Play System Update to temporarily fix Pixel storage bug issue
Google reportedly halts Google Play System Update to temporarily fix Pixel storage bug issue
Google rolls out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 bugfix patch for Pixel devices
Google rolls out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 bugfix patch for Pixel devices
Apple wants you to install iOS 17.3 ASAP thanks to 16 security issues patched by the update
Apple wants you to install iOS 17.3 ASAP thanks to 16 security issues patched by the update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless