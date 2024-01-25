Spotify to add in-app payment functionality to circumvent Apple’s 30% fee
Spotify, just like many other services that are selling subscription-based products, conduct all the payment process through Apple if they want their products to reach iOS users.
Apple has been enforcing a 30 percent fee on in-app purchases for digital goods and services for a very long time. It’s one the reasons why companies like Epic filed suits to try and end the monopoly Apple imposes on the iOS apps market.
Spotify announced earlier today that it plans to make the first step toward “independence” in just a few months. With the DMA rolling out on March 7, Spotify users in the European Union (EU) will be able to make in-app purchases directly from the app.
According to the streaming company, “Apple had these rules where we couldn’t tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it.” Come March 7, Spotify will be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU.
More importantly, Spotify mentions that it will no longer have to pay the mandatory 30 percent tax imposed by Apple since it’s prohibited under the DMA.
Apple hasn’t yet reacted to the DMA, but it’s bound to comply with the law if it wants to continue to operate in the EU space.
That being said, if you live in the European Union, you’ll soon be able to buy a Premium subscription or an audiobook (or even upgrade your plan) with just a couple of clicks.
