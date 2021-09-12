Spotify's new Enhanced feature will refine your playlists

Spotify's new Enhanced feature will refine your playlists0
So, how is this Enhanced feature going to work for your playlists? First off, you’d need to toggle the feature on by tapping the new Enhance button at the top of each playlist. Once that’s done, recommendations will be added to the track list. According to Spotify, one recommendation will appear after every two tracks, for a max of 30 recommendations.
Spotify’s Enhanced feature will be rolling out to Premium users on Android and iOS in the following markets: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, U.K., and the U.S.