Spotify's new Enhanced feature will refine your playlists

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Spotify's new Enhanced feature will refine your playlists
Spotify’s new Enhanced feature promises to further improve your playlists with personalized recommendations. The music streaming service announced the new feature is rolling out this week to all its Premium users, so if you don’t pay for a Spotify subscription, you won’t be getting this one sadly.

So, how is this Enhanced feature going to work for your playlists? First off, you’d need to toggle the feature on by tapping the new Enhance button at the top of each playlist. Once that’s done, recommendations will be added to the track list. According to Spotify, one recommendation will appear after every two tracks, for a max of 30 recommendations.

Of course, you can choose to not add a recommendation to your playlist, but if you want to include it on your track list, simply press the “+” icon next to each track. All songs added through this method will never be replaced, but you can turn off Enhance at any time just like you enabled it.

Spotify’s Enhanced feature will be rolling out to Premium users on Android and iOS in the following markets: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, U.K., and the U.S.

