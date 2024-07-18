Spotify rolls out beta AI DJ in Spanish for Premium users
Spotify's AI DJ feature has been available for almost a year in 50 markets across the world, but only in English – that's set to change! Spotify Premium users around the globe are getting AI DJ in Spanish, the music streaming giant announced.
Launched in 2023, Spotify's AI DJ is a feature that utilizes artificial intelligence to act like a DJ: it speaks to you between songs, spits out song and favorite artist facts, or evokes a fond memory while listening to a nostalgic track.
--Spotify Newsroom, July 17, 2024
To create the voice model for the DJ in Spanish, Spotify enlisted their own Senior Music Editor, Olivia "Livi" Quiroz Roa, a Spotify music editor based in Mexico City who has spent her entire career in the music industry.
After an extensive international casting call, Livi’s voice resonated the most with users.
The Spanish-speaking voice will be available for Premium listeners in markets where DJ is currently available. It is expanding to Premium users in Spain and across select markets in Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
As long as you’re using Spotify Premium in a market where DJ is available, here’s how you can find it:
This isn't the only new feature from Spotify lately.
Less than two weeks ago, the streaming service rolled out Comments for podcasts and a revamped mobile app for podcasters. The new tools aim to deepen engagement between podcasters and listeners and the interactive features like Q&A and polls have seen significant engagement, with over 9 million users participating.
The impact of the Spanish language within music culture is undeniable—from the popularity of Latin artists on our platform to the power of music in breaking down language barriers. We have millions of Spanish-speaking listeners on Spotify, many of whom have been taking to social media to ask about DJ. In fact, over the last few months, we’ve seen an over 215% increase in social conversation around DJ in Spanish. Rolling out DJ in Spanish was a natural next step in the evolution of the product, and we’re excited for the world to meet Livi, the voice of DJ in Spanish.
--Spotify Newsroom, July 17, 2024
Who's Livi?
How to get started with DJ in Spanish
- Head to the Search tab on Spotify.
- Search “DJ.”
- Press play and let your personalized DJ do the rest.
- To switch languages, simply tap the three-dot menu within the DJ card and choose between English or Spanish.
The new commenting feature
