Spotify brings its AI-powered DJ feature to 50 markets

The number one music streaming service in the United States, Spotify, has just announced that it’s bringing the AI-powered DJ feature to 50 new markets around the world. Originally introduced back in February in the United States and Canada, DJ was then made available to Spotify users in the UK and Ireland sometime in May.

Today, Spotify confirmed that it’s rolling out DJ in beta to 50 markets. Premium users in select markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa, as well as those in Australia and New Zealand, will now be able to access DJ in the English version of the app.

As of August 8, 2023, here are the markets where the AI-powered DJ feature is available for Premium users: Antigua, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Burundi, Canada, Dominica, Eswatini, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Tonga, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Spotify’s DJ combines the service’ personalization technology, generative AI, and a dynamic AI voice, providing users with the option to hear commentary in English and get recommendations that fit their tastes.

According to Spotify, when DJ listeners hear commentary alongside personal music recommendations, they’re more willing to try something new or listen to a song they may have otherwise skipped.

To access your personal DJ, you must have Spotify Premium, open the mobile app on iOS or Android, head to the Music feed on Home, and tap DJ. Alternatively, the feature can be accessed from the Made for You hub within the Search tab.

