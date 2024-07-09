Spotify enhances podcasts with new commenting feature

Image credit — Spotify

Comments on Spotify Podcasts | Images credit — Spotify



Recommended Stories

The new Spotify for Podcasters mobile app has been rebuilt to be more inclusive and now works for all podcasters, regardless of where their show is hosted. It also includes new notification features that help podcasters stay informed about their show's performance and listener feedback. The ability to manage comments has also been added to the app.Spotify's VP of Podcast Product, Maya Prohovnik, stated in an interview that Comments were a highly requested feature by podcasters and listeners alike. Furthermore, she stated that since Spotify is committed to making its platform the best place for creators to connect with their fans, the addition of Comments aims to achieve that goal. Historically, podcasts have been a one-sided experience, and while features like Polls and Q&A have been available for some time, there has been a desire for more direct interaction.The new features and app are designed to offer a better podcasting experience for everyone involved. For podcast creators, these tools provide a meaningful way to grow their audience and strengthen relationships with listeners. For fans, the biggest benefit is the ability to connect with their favorite podcasters on a deeper level, directly on the platform where they are already listening.