Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Do you need a solid headset that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Perhaps you’d like Anker Soundcore’s mid-range Space Q45. This headset has it all — ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, smashing battery life, plus fast charging. And it costs only $150, which probably explains why it seldom goes on sale. Fortunately, it’s available at lower prices (33% off) on Amazon today! The discount isn’t just any markdown, too — it lands the headset at its best price!
These puppies certainly aren’t on par with high-end wireless headphones. With that in mind, they have plenty of neat features despite their reasonable price tag. For one, they showcase great ANC, which succeeds at muffling unwanted noises. Then again, they can’t cancel noise like Sony’s WH-1000XM5, so if you need headphones with insane ANC, you should prepare to pay more.
Although most users pick earbuds for phone calls over headphones, we should note that the Space Q45 should be surprisingly good for the purpose. Notice that the call quality gets better the worse the environment you talk in. In other words, if you talk on the phone in a particularly windy setting, your recipient will hear none of those annoying hisses of the wind.
An additional perk is the stellar battery life of up to 50 hours with ANC or 65 hours with the option turned off. As if that’s not enough, charging the Space Q45 for just five minutes gives you four hours of playtime.
If you like what this Anker Soundcore headset puts to the table, act now and snag one at 33% off. Judging by what we’ve seen, the Amazon deal won’t be available much longer.
Indeed, this deal feels like finding a needle in a haystack. Not only do the Space Q45 rarely come at discounted prices, but when they do, the offer usually goes poof before we know it. The current 33% markdown, incidentally, is a limited-time offer as well. So, we suggest acting fast if you’d like to score some savings on these impressive budget headphones.
Even though the headset supports LDAC for Hi-Res wireless audio, the sound quality isn’t drop-dead fantastic. For the price, though, the audio should be good enough for most users, especially if you give it a minute or two to get used to it.
