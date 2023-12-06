Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

Amazon deal knocks the wonderful Soundcore Space Q45 down to an irresistible price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon deal knocks the wonderful Soundcore Space Q45 down to an irresistible price
Are you looking for a great set of headphones with stellar battery life, comfortable fit, great sound, and an attractive price tag? Well, we’ve just found something that may meet your needs. Right now, Amazon is offering a tempting discount on a fantastic option by Soundcore. We’re talking about the amazing Soundcore Space Q45, now seeing a wonderful markdown of 33%.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this incredible headset getting 33% cheaper than usual, we last came across this promotion almost two months ago. That’s to say, you might have to wait quite a while before you can grab them again for less than $100 (if you don’t pull the trigger on this offer, that is.) Plus, these provide quite a bit of value for money right now, so we suggest you consider purchasing them.

The incredible Soundcore Space Q45 are now 33% off at Amazon

You can now save an incredible $50 on the fantastic Soundcore Space Q45. With their ergonomic design, unique 40mm drivers for deep bass and crisp treble, stellar battery life of up to 50 hours, ANC technology, and LDAC support, these headphones are one of the best choices you can make for under $100. Don't miss out on this superb deal!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


With plenty of super-cool features, the Soundcore Space Q45 easily rival some of the best affordable headphones right now. First off, they sport an LDAC codec for an exceptional audio experience. Complementing the LDAC support are the unique 40mm drivers, whose unique design should deliver deep bass and super crisp treble.

Providing up to 98% noise isolation, these headphones also help you keep unwanted noises at bay, at least on paper. According to Soundocre, the headset is ideal for commuting and more. It ingenuously selects the most suitable level of noise cancellation for your environment, providing you with your precious alone time whenever you need it.

There’s no denying that we’re all looking for headphones that don’t just sound good and look neat but are also incredibly comfortable to wear. If that’s a must for you, you’d be pleased to know that these fantastic headphones also feature a refined design and ergonomic build for a truly enjoyable wearing experience.

In a typical Soundcore fashion, the headphones are equipped with quite the battery. In fact, their long battery life is what’s arguably the most impressive feature of them. Specifically, you can play your favorite jams for as many as 50 hours before they run out of juice. And if you turn off the ANC mode, you can squeeze in an extra up to 15 hours of playtime! Sounds quite impressive for a set of headphones that now costs less than $100, doesn’t it?
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless